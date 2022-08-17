SI Tickets Celebrates its First Anniversary and Extends its $10 Flat Fee to All Payment Methods

The platform also unveils the industry's largest postseason ticket reservation marketplace in addition to tickets to this season's hottest sporting events, concerts and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, today expands its $10 flat transaction fee on all ticket purchases, giving customers the opportunity to save over 20% compared to tickets purchased on other sites. Previously exclusive to purchases made using Venmo, SI Tickets is opening the nominal, flat transaction fee model to customers using PayPal, credit and debit cards, furthering the brand's commitment to sports and music fans as it enters its second year of operation.

SI Tickets (PRNewswire)

First launched in June 2021, SI Tickets puts the fan experience first. In addition to its innovative, universal flat transaction fee, SI Tickets also guarantees a 100-percent refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

"Overwhelmingly, we heard the primary pain points for fans buying tickets to live events were the hidden fees and surprise charges at checkout," said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. "Our first-of-its-kind, fan-first, $10 flat fee pricing model was such a resounding success, we have decided to extend it to include all payment methods. With many sites charging anywhere from 25-35% in fees that aren't disclosed until check out, we are doubling down on our platform's already unparalleled pricing transparency and payment flexibility. So, whether you're spending $300 or $3,000 on SI Tickets, you can be confident the transaction fee will only be $10."

SI Tickets also provides the unique opportunity for fans to secure reservations to postseason college and pro sports games long before tickets become available from traditional online providers. This allows superfans to secure a seat should their favorite team make it and lock in the ticket price. Once the spot is reserved, tickets are guaranteed. Additionally, fans can resell their ticket reservations through the SI Tickets marketplace at any time.

"Every fan dreams of seeing their team in the playoffs and being there to see it live is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Joe Flores, CMO, SI Tickets. "Our postseason ticket reservation platform gives fans an exclusive opportunity to secure affordable seats, delivering on our promise to provide the ultimate, fan-first, ticket-buying experience."

In addition to sporting events, SI Tickets offers ticket access to over 100,000 concerts, theatre and entertainment events across the globe.

For more information, visit sitickets.com or download the SI Tickets app on iOS and Android .

About SI Tickets

Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.

For more information, visit sitickets.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook, a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form audio adaptations of SI's thought-provoking storytelling, and more. SI brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sportsperson of the Year Awards, "The Party", SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com .

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 8,500 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $21 billion in global annual retail sales, and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact: Michelle Ciciyasvili, mciciyasvili@authenticbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authentic Brands Group