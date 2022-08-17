ENTECH GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PESTBUSTERS

CHICAGO and MANILA, Philippines and SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTECH GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ("EGS"), a Southeast Asia focused environmental services provider, has announced the acquisition of Pestbusters Pte Ltd. in Singapore and Original Pestbusters Sdn Bhd. in Malaysia ("PestBusters"). EGS also owns and operates ENTECH Philippines, Inc. a leading provider of integrated pest management, professional cleaning and environmental solutions across commercial, residential and industrial properties in the Philippines. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

PestBusters traces its roots back to 1991 as one of Singapore's pioneers of quality pest control. The company has since grown into a leading provider of commercial and residential pest control, termite control, and mosquito control solutions throughout Singapore and Malaysia. PestBusters offers a differentiated level of service quality to its clients by focusing on sustainable integrated pest management solutions to effectively solve long-term challenges. It is the exclusive distributor of innovative anti-termite technologies which include Termsteel and Sentricon solutions in Singapore.

Walden Chu, CEO of EGS, says: "This transaction represents another step forward toward our goal of building the most ethical and high-quality service provider in the region. We have an aspirational goal of expanding throughout Southeast Asia while delivering a high standard that our stakeholders can rely on. We are committed to building an organization whose products and services are firmly entrenched as valuable in the hearts and minds of our customers, and we strive to deliver significant impact in our customer's lives. Ensuring the health and safety of our customers will always be front and center and we are humbled to be able to make life better for those that we touch."

PestBusters represents the first acquisition completed by EGS since Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP") recapitalized the platform in early 2021. The acquisition exhibits a key first step in EGS's strategy under CEP to evolve into a multi-national integrated pest control and facility services platform with market leading operational and financial capacities. Furthermore, this significant acquisition demonstrates CEP's interest in and commitment to investing in Southeast Asia and building a strong presence in EGS's markets by partnering with talented entrepreneurs to build high growth companies.

Thomas Fernandez, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of PestBusters, comments: "I've invested the last 31 years building PestBusters and was approached by multiple interested buyers along the way. It was very important for me to ensure that the next generation of leadership would uphold my commitment to my customers and employees. Walden Chu and his partners at EGS exemplify the character and values that will carry forward my legacy and provide expanded opportunities for the teams I have built."

Ian Ross, Partner at CEP, adds: "We are very excited to be backing Walden Chu as he expands EGS's global operations to include Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines under the ENTECH GLOBAL SOLUTIONS umbrella. Ensuring the health, safety and hygiene of our customers is critical to our business success and we are proud to be supporting an organization that helps improve the human condition."

About PestBusters

Headquartered in Singapore, PestBusters was founded in 1991 and has become one of the most trusted names in the industry through its commitment to developing people and investing in technology. The company serves clients across Singapore and Malaysia in a wide array of industries including hospitality, malls, food & beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, residential and commercial buildings. Through expertise gained from years of field experience, the company has grown into one of the largest independent pest control management companies in Singapore and Malaysia. For more information, visit www.pestbusters.com.sg.

About ENTECH Global Solutions

Singapore based ENTECH GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (EGS) owns, operates and invests in commercial and residential pest control industry leaders in Southeast Asia. EGS is now the parent company of two flagship brands: Pestbusters out of Singapore and Malaysia, and ENTECH out of the Philippines (www.entech.com.ph). EGS offers pest control and environmental services related businesses throughout the region a unique opportunity to partner, leveraging the strategic support of EGS and its best-in-class industry standards, systems, and technology. EGS believes in upholding the highest standards in delivering intelligent impact, sustainable scale, and improving lives. For more information, visit entechglobal.com.

About Concentric Equity Partners

Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP") is a private investment firm based in Chicago, IL. The firm is focused on North America and has a dedicated strategy to invest in Southeast Asia. CEP partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Our approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. CEP is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation ("FIC"), a private asset management firm and family office for the Steans family with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Learn more at www.ficcep.com.

