Angela Mund Begins Term as President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — (AANA) — Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), and resident of Mount Pleasant, S.C., recently took office as the 2022-2023 president of the 59,000-member American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.



"As president of the AANA, I am honored to continue to serve the profession that has provided me with both personal and professional satisfaction," said Mund. "I believe we can accomplish great things together through research, advocacy, and political strength. I understand the tremendous responsibility and accountability to our organization and our members as we enter a time of great challenges and even greater opportunities."

Currently the chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina, Mund's career in academia spans 18 years with roles at University of Minnesota as well as the Medical University of South Carolina. Providing the diverse and interrelated perspectives of a leader, educator, advocate, and clinician, she has testified before state legislative bodies as well as the U.S. House of Representatives on the important role CRNAs play in providing safe, quality anesthesia care.

Honorably discharged as captain from the U.S. Army Reserve Nurse Corps, Mund was previously the executive director of the Association of Veterans Affairs Nurse Anesthetists as well as its president.

Throughout her career in nurse anesthesiology, Mund served on numerous committees, advisory panels, and boards of directors at the state and national levels. She is a former chair of the AANA Political Action and Resolutions Committees. In addition, she has served on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Association of Nurse Anesthetists and as President of the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Most recently, Mund was elected president-elect of the AANA.



An AANA member since 1996, Mund earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Science, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She received a certificate in nurse anesthesia from the Minneapolis Veteran's Affairs Medical Center School of Nurse Anesthesia.

