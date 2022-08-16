Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) - Bringing Action into Avatar Profile NFTs Adding Throwing to Blue Chip NFTs - Join TDSC Waitlist

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- a revolutionary PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is coming this Fall. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist. 10,000 NFTs will be available.

Adding Throwing to Blue Chip NFTs – Join TDSC Waitlist

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "we are bringing the representation of throwing to the picture for profile (PFP) NFT. We studied many elite throwers to get this just right. We love quarterbacks and their whole motion that goes into throwing well. Other sports had an influence on us as well. We noticed that disc golf is exploding."

Bringing The Representation of Action to PFP NFTs

Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere sporting objects from earth and include galactic and even mythical throwing.

Innovating Sports with Sci-Fi and Vice Versa

TDSC is about living the creative inspired life and pursuing the joy of throwing and the joy of exploring. Space and sports have these in common too. No matter your skill level, or where you come from in our universe, Throwing Dude Space Camp galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing. Click for TDSC waitlist.

Over 650 Total Traits

We achieve greater rarity through the processes of constraining and rare information is randomly included with our Dudes. With over 70 throwing objects, rarity is deeper versus the other Picture for Profile NFT projects. Join our waitlist.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may potentially include: our 57 planets art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFT and will have a lot of fun doing it. Subscribe to our waitlist.

Dudes Arriving Fall 2022

https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

