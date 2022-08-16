RISMedia to Hold 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no more powerful setting than Washington, D.C., in an election year for hosting residential real estate's most influential players. With three weeks left until RISMedia's 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, the company is set to welcome 400-plus industry thought leaders for its renowned educational and networking gathering.
"Informative, thought-provoking educational sessions, combined with ample networking opportunities, sets this event apart from all others," says RISMedia Founder, President & CEO John Featherston. "Hundreds of the most powerful residential real estate decision-makers will gather at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., September 6 - 8."
At the two-and-a-half day event, 120-plus speakers will participate in over 25 presentations and panel discussions. Topics being covered include:
- Economic Address: How Inventory, Affordability and Inflation are Impacting the Market
- The Global State of Real Estate & The Regional State of Real Estate: How Market Trends are Unfolding Around the World & Country
- The Road Ahead: The Top 3 Issues Facing Real Estate
- Evolving Your Leadership Approach for Today's Market
- Ready for What's Next: Staying Profitable in a Balanced Market
- The Changing Face of Luxury: How to Make Sure Game Plan Is Up-to-Date
- How to Make the Most of Your Marketing Dollars
- The MLS Issues track will address critical factors impacting the MLS environment
- The Brokerage M&A track will provide strategies and case studies for successfully growing your firm.
View the full agenda here.
Speakers being featured include:
- Gino Blefari, HomeServices of America
- Thad Wong, Christie's International Real Estate
- Christy Budnick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Kymber Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties
- Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate
- James Dwiggins, NextHome
- Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty
- Dermot Buffini, Buffini & Company
- Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty
- Dontae Carroll, Compass
- Ashley Bowers, HomeSmart
- Nick Bailey, RE/MAX LLC
- Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Franchise Group
- Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- Mike Miedler, Century 21 Real Estate
See the full lineup here.
RISMedia will also celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 7.
For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.
