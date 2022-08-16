Show You Care
NOTV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Inotiv, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: September 21, 2021 to June 13, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in NOTV:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inotiv-notv-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=30839&from=4

Inotiv, Inc. NEWS - NOTV NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Inotiv, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inotiv's acquisition, Envigo RMS, LL ("Envigo"), and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Inotiv you have until August 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Inotiv securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the NOTV lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inotiv-notv-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=30839&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notv-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-inotiv-inc-shareholders-301606249.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.