Mecobit Starts New Era in Solar Powered Cryptocurrency Mining

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecobit Solar, a global company with an emphasis on high-quality solar at an affordable price, announces product improvements to its Solar System products that power cryptocurrency miners and other existing miners. Mecobit Solar System products include a portable solar station, Solar Panel kits (complete), and Solar Unit M4000.

Mecobit solar system customers can now use backup energy during a grid outage to help keep indispensable appliances running or power things like home appliances, dryers, pool pumps, electric vehicle chargers, and even Cryptocurrency mining rigs.

Some cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are created by a process called proof of work which requires computers to "mine" the currency by solving complex puzzles. Powering those computers involves large amounts of electricity. Bitcoin is infamous for wasting enough electricity to add 40 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere a year — but now, a growing cadre of miners around the world are developing green, and lucrative, new strategies worth a fortune all their own.

As the share of solar-powered hash rate seems likely to grow, many see the potential for renewable energy use in Bitcoin mining as a virtuous cycle — Mecobit provides unique incentives in Cryptocurrency mining, which propel operations to leverage the cheapest power possible and encourage more operations worldwide to convert to renewable energy sources, like solar.

As governments agree to reduce levels of carbon emissions and introduce additional incentives like investment tax credits, the share of mining operations using solar power will likely increase. And while solar power may be considered green and renewable, there are significant problems with solar, including the limits of sunlight hours and shipping costs. To help reduce shipping costs, Mecobit pays for shipping and import tariffs, enabling customers to acquire everything they need to get started with no further costs beyond the cost of the device itself.

Mecobit was founded in 2015 with the goal of developing and marketing the world's solar-powered cryptocurrency miners, which can use either Ethash, SHA-256, or Scrypt technology. The company was the first solar-powered cryptocurrency mining enterprise in the world with the goal of revolutionizing the solar panel industry by providing more power at a more affordable price. Mecobit is headquartered in London, England, and has offices in cities across the world, including Hong Kong. The company's website, www.mecobit.com provides additional information on the company and its products.

