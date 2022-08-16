Independence Contract Drilling to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17-18, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced that Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on August 17-18, 2022.
The virtual presentation will be webcast at 12:15pm eastern standard time on August 18, 2022 and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v329BfsTQhORFlWeSrs8Qg. The presentation will be available for viewing for 90 days following the event.
To register for the presentation or request one-on-one meetings, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.
