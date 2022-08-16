IDIQ® MAKES THE 2022 INC. 5000 ANNUAL LIST OFFASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

—For 3rd year in a row, IDIQ earns a spot on the Inc. 5000 List, ranking No. 1036 with a three-year revenue growth of 615% —

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring, achieved the rank of No. 1036 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. This is the third consecutive year IDIQ has been recognized on the prestigious list.

With a three-year revenue growth of 615%, IDIQ ranked No. 86 in the Consumer Products & Services category

Each year, Inc. magazine determines America's most successful and rapidly growing organizations to be recognized on the list. Businesses are ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. Additionally, the companies must be privately owned and based in the United States.

With a three-year revenue growth of 615%, IDIQ ranked No. 86 in the Consumer Products & Services category and No. 1036 overall on the Inc. 5000 list. Many leading companies such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

"It's an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year among so many leading companies," said Scott Hermann, IDIQ CEO. "We have experienced exponential growth based on our roadmap for success. Our team has been an integral part of our success and is committed to innovation and continually raising the bar to educate and protect consumers at every stage of life."

IDIQ offers the IdentityIQ®and MyScoreIQ® brands for identity theft protection and credit report monitoring and the Resident-Link® brand, which provides the added benefit of rent-payment reporting to help renters build their credit.

During the last three years, IDIQ has expanded its corporate team, hired more than 200 employees and opened additional offices in the United States while supporting more than two million members in protecting their identities and credit.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About IDIQ:

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. With the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

