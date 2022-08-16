Hinckley Allen Announces Leadership Transition

- Patrick A. Rogers to Succeed David J. Rubin as Law Firm's Managing Partner -

BOSTON and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinckley Allen announced today that Patrick A. Rogers, a business lawyer and former chair of the firm's corporate department, will succeed David J. Rubin as Managing Partner effective September 1, 2022. Rogers was elected by the unanimous vote of the firm's equity partners. Rubin has held the leadership role since 2014 and completes his final term this summer; he will continue his legal practice as a real estate partner at the firm.

Attorney Patrick Rogers is Hinckley Allen’s new managing partner. (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to work at Hinckley Allen and I'm excited to serve as Managing Partner," Rogers said. "We have an incredible group of lawyers and staff – and most of all – loyal and satisfied clients who put their trust in us to handle their most important legal matters. David Rubin has done a great job as our Managing Partner for nearly a decade. The firm has enjoyed a period of strong performance in all our markets and four major practice areas: Construction, Litigation, Real Estate, and Corporate. I look forward to building on that record of success and positioning Hinckley Allen for continued growth."

"Our lawyers and team members continue to deliver impressive results for our clients," added Rubin. "Knowing that I was stepping down from my role as Managing Partner, the firm started a thoughtful transition process -- led by a Managing Partner Succession Committee -- to identify our next leader and ensure a seamless transition. We are all confident that Pat has the skills, experience, and vision to help lead the firm into the future. He has the full support of our lawyers and staff, including the Executive Committee and Practice Group leadership."

Rogers started his legal career as a law school summer associate at Hinckley Allen. Since then he has held a variety of leadership roles. He was an aide to U.S. Senator John H. Chafee and later served as Chief of Staff and Executive Counsel to Governor Lincoln Chafee. At Hinckley Allen, Rogers served as an Executive Committee member and Chair of the firm's Corporate Department. Rogers is a graduate of LaSalle Academy, the College of the Holy Cross, and Catholic University Law School. Before his legal career, Rogers served as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in the Republic of Gabon, Africa.

During Rubin's tenure, Hinckley Allen has grown significantly and enhanced its position as one of the top 200 law firms in the U.S. Under his leadership, the firm opened a Chicago office, added lawyers in every market, and deepened its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm also established the Hinckley Allen Social Justice Fund and is currently participating in the Mansfield Rule program, which is focused on increasing the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in law firm leadership. Hinckley Allen has been consistently rated a Best Places to Work in multiple cities.

About Hinckley Allen - Hinckley Allen is a client-driven, forward-thinking business law firm with one goal: to provide value and deliver results for our clients. Recognized as an AmLaw 200 firm, our lawyers collaborate across practices and pursue excellence to deliver exceptional client service. Our clients include leading regional, national, and international companies in a wide range of industries. With offices throughout the Northeast – Boston, Hartford, Providence, Manchester, Albany – and in Chicago, Hinckley Allen has been a vital force in law, business, government, and our communities since 1906.

Contact: Gina Fajardo

gfajardo@hinckleyallen.com, 617.378.4514

David J. Rubin (PRNewswire)

Hinckley Allen is a client-driven, forward-thinking law firm of 150 lawyers with one common goal: to provide value and deliver results for our clients. (PRNewsfoto/Hinckley Allen) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hinckley Allen