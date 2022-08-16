GRO Ranks No. #157 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 3,223% Percent, GRO Receives Ranking No. 157 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that GRO is No. 157 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

GRO Marketing (PRNewsfoto/GRO Marketing) (PRNewswire)

"Being recognized as the #157 fastest-growing private company in America is an incredible achievement for the GRO team," says Matt Pavlick, President of GRO. "It is especially meaningful because our rapid growth was achieved virtually 100% organic, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team puts forth every single day to take care of our clients and deliver results."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"Being able to show such growth over the last few years amid the economic hardships this country faced, has been quite a gratifying experience," said Justin Widmayer, VP of Agency Operations. "I'm very thankful for our clients who have put their trust in us to help grow their own businesses, and our team, whose devotion and talent continues to impress us every day. We are very fortunate to have such an incredible group of people at GRO that helped us make this possible."

About GRO

Founded in 2018, GRO is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency that helps scaling businesses win and retain clients. Whether it is a better diversification of advertising spending, tighter definition around a client's consumer profile, reducing the cost of acquiring new customers, or better controlling and managing the changing needs of an effective digital marketing program, GRO has an exceptional team capable of delivering in a very transparent, high touch service way. GRO was recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as the 157th fastest-growing private companies in America. Services offered include Google Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Programmatic Advertising, Web Design, Creative and Video Production.

