DENSO Donates $100K to American Red Cross to Assist Kentucky Flood Recovery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF) has donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support flood recovery efforts in Kentucky. DENSO's donation will help the aid organization deliver its vital shelter, food and health services to people in need.

Others who wish to support can make their own donation to the American Red Cross through DENSO's disaster relief microsite.

Companies affiliated with DENSO that operate in Kentucky include Kyosan DENSO Manufacturing Kentucky, LLC, located in Mt. Sterling, and DENSO Air Systems, located in Hopkinsville. While these sites were not directly impacted by the flooding, employees at the companies and DENSO partners across the state are deeply connected to communities still in need of relief.

"The devastation Kentuckians are facing is unimaginable. That's why it's so important we do our part in helping those affected get back on their feet," said Bob Townsend, vice president of Corporate Services at DENSO and DNAF. "We'll always be committed to positively contributing to the places we call home, and we hope this donation advances communities closer to full recovery."

DENSO's donation was sourced from DNAF funds specifically earmarked for charitable initiatives.

In addition to providing disaster relief, DNAF is also dedicated to helping students advance their education in science, technology, engineering, math and related programs. To do this, the foundation provides grants to colleges and universities across North America, giving students opportunities to grow their skills, pursue technical careers and lead tomorrow's workforce.



