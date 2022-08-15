Mitsubishi Motors Announces Sunbit As Preferred Finance Technology Partner

Mitsubishi customers now have flexibility to finance unexpected service expenses over time

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the industry's leading powertrain warranties1 – 10-years/100,000-miles – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is doubling down on its commitment to its service customers today, announcing that it has added Sunbit as its preferred service finance technology partner. The new partnership gives Mitsubishi customers flexibility to finance unexpected service or maintenance expenses over time, according to their budget and needs, inspiring confidence in their ownership, service experience and loyalty in the Mitsubishi brand.

In service or repair situations where MMNA's industry-leading limited warranty does not apply, Sunbit reports approval of more than 90 percent of applicants within 30-seconds, offering personalized and transparent financing options with minimal data entry and no hidden fees. Sunbit is designed to put service customers in the driver's seat, allowing them to adjust payments, view activity during their loan period and even pay off their loan early.

"This partnership could not have come at a better time for our customers, as expenses rise on everything from groceries to gasoline, and greater financing flexibility can only lead to greater customer satisfaction," said Keith Novak, Service Manager at Don Robinson Mitsubishi in St. Cloud, MN. "Sunbit is also a valuable sales tool for us, generating more than $200k in revenue for us in 2021. Our team loves the simple process and high approval rate for Mitsubishi customers."

Sunbit provides training, certification, and promotional materials to service advisors to keep more customers satisfied and on the road. The program is currently available at 90 Mitsubishi dealerships and counting, with new additions receiving a sign-up incentive.

"Our very first relationships were in the automotive sector, and to see consistent growth here is incredibly gratifying. We've helped hundreds of thousands of consumers get the automotive service they need, when and how they need it," said Chad Beasley, Sunbit's Head of Automotive OEM. "Moving forward, Mitsubishi customers will have transparent and fee-free options for financing. We are excited to partner with MMNA and their dealers to boost revenue and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty."

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its 2030 Environmental Plan, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for everyday expenses. Our AI/ML technology approves the majority of people who apply and eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation, no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale lending option available at nearly 14,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

Disclaimers

All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

