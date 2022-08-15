Meridian of Michigan and Grace Health "Prescribe" Reading for Young Children

Reach Out and Read program provides free books to children birth-5 years of age at well-child visits

DETROIT, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Michigan, a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans in the state, and Grace Health in Battle Creek, have partnered to foster the development of early literacy skills among children as part of its pediatric primary care program, Reach Out and Read.

Meridian partners with Grace Health on its pediatric primary care program, Reach Out and Read. (PRNewswire)

Through the program, Grace Health provides books to children birth to 5 years of age at their well-child visit. During the visit, the provider discusses with the parent or guardian the importance of reading to and with a child.

"Grace Health is committed to serving our community in every possible way, and one of those ongoing initiatives is related to child development," said Diane Craig, coordinator of the Reach Out and Read program at Grace Health.

Research conducted by the national Reach Out and Read program found it is important for a child's development to receive books during the younger years. Children receiving books at a young age are better prepared for school, and it helps with brain development.

"At Meridian, we recognize the value of treating the whole child as part of routine primary care practice," said Dr. Kay Judge, Meridian's Chief Medical Officer. "Research shows that a child's experiences early in life are critical to their ability to achieve their potential and become a productive member of society."

In 2021, Grace Health distributed more than 5,500 books. Earlier this year, Meridian donated $5,000, which will fund four months' worth of books.

"We provide this program because it helps our patients and aids in the development of children – linking healthcare and education, which helps build stronger kids," said Craig.

###

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit mimeridian.com.

About Grace Health

Grace Health, dually designated Federally Qualified Health Center: Community Health Center and Health Care for Homeless provider, began delivering primary health care to Calhoun County, Michigan residents in 1986. Additional services were added to meet community needs. Services include Family Practice, Internal Medicine, OB/GYN, Pediatrics, Behavioral Health, Dental, Optometry/Vision Care, Podiatry, Physical Therapy, and Pharmacy. Grace Health operates from its main site in Battle Creek and 12 additional sites located throughout the County, including public schools. Grace Health's target populations are un(der)served, low/no income and un(der)insured persons. For more information about Grace Health, visit https://www.gracehealthmi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meridian of Michigan