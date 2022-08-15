KonaTel Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue Increased 76% Year-Over-Year to $5.1 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale
Additional Capital Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Accelerating Growth
DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights
- Revenues of $5.1 million, up 75.8% compared to the second quarter last year and up 21.2% compared to the first quarter of this year.
- Gross profit of $443,000, down 69.2% compared to the second quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of intentional rapid growth.
- GAAP net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter last year.
- Non-GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.
- Secured $3.2 million in debt financing to accelerate growth of Mobile Services.
D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "We grew our second quarter revenue by 76% year-over-year and 21% sequentially, which demonstrates accelerating momentum in the scaling of our business. Since the first quarter of this year, we increased our mobile customer base 130% by investing in the acquisition of new customers and additional management and support infrastructure to accommodate a substantial increase in our customer base without a significant future increase to general and administrative costs. We have a highly attractive business model with a diverse revenue base and a high degree of operating leverage. Each new mobile customer brings additional revenue and margin contribution and serves as a lever for future cash flows. The strength of our business is further reinforced by government support and the critical role wireless data and voice services play in our lives. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are moving aggressively to leverage our first mover advantage and capture new customers at a rapid pace."
McEwen continued, "As we expected and discussed with our first quarter report, second quarter margins were impacted by the significant acceleration of our Mobile Services business as upfront costs to acquire new customers are expensed as incurred under U.S. accounting guidelines. We expect our margins to improve through the remainder of this year and into next year as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs that were incurred at the start of our growth cycle. There is a natural tension in our business between growth, profitability and customer churn, and we are committed to striking a balance that does not sacrifice one for another. We are fortunate to operate a business model that allows us to scale rapidly and with our stepped approach to growth, recover customer acquisition costs quickly and manage our churn rate. New term financing of $3.2 million strengthened our balance sheet and serves as a working capital bridge during this period of exponential growth. The economics of our business are solid, and the investments we are making today are a catalyst for accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value."
Quarterly Financial Summary (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)
Revenue of $5.1 million, an increase of 75.8% compared to $2.9 million. The increase was due to growth in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile Services expansion continued under the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The revenues were derived as a result of delivering high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers.
Gross profit was $443,000, or 8.6% gross profit margin, compared to $1.4 million, or 49.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the second quarter 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $45,000 for the second quarter of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $1.8 million, up 72.2% compared to $1.1 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in the Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.
GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs, which are recorded in full at the time of customer activation.
Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.
Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2022 vs. First Six Months of 2021)
Revenues increased 76.2% to $9.4 million compared to $5.3 million, reflecting a 1.8% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 159.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues.
Gross profit was $2.1 million, or 22.4% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.3 million, or 44.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first six months of 2022 were $3.5 million compared to $123,000 for the first six months of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $3.4 million, up 60.7% compared to $2.1 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.
GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $108,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares).
Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $624,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.
About KonaTel
KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
-- Tables Follow –
KonaTel, Inc.
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
2,430,966
$
932,785
Accounts Receivable, net
1,421,026
1,274,687
Inventory, Net
1,007,206
566,839
Prepaid Expenses
10,124
79,467
Other Current Asset
164
164
Total Current Assets
4,869,486
2,853,942
Property and Equipment, Net
42,712
48,887
Other Assets
Intangible Assets, Net
845,377
807,775
Other Assets
120,970
154,297
Investments
10,000
10,000
Total Other Assets
976,347
972,072
Total Assets
$
5,888,545
$
3,874,901
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
1,239,530
$
930,449
Loans Payable, net of origination fees
2,984,181
-
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current
60,452
50,672
Total Current Liabilities
4,284,163
981,121
Long Term Liabilities
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term
165,554
136,445
Note Payable - long term
-
150,000
Total Long Term Liabilities
165,554
286,445
Total Liabilities
4,449,717
1,267,566
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares
41,615
41,615
Additional Paid In Capital
8,265,520
7,911,224
Accumulated Deficit
(6,868,307)
(5,345,504)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,438,828
2,607,335
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,888,545
$
3,874,901
KonaTel, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
5,123,097
$
2,913,873
$
9,350,954
$
5,306,711
Cost of Revenue
4,680,530
1,476,485
7,261,127
2,958,162
Gross Profit
442,567
1,437,388
2,089,827
2,348,549
Operating Expenses
Payroll and Related Expenses
1,238,979
588,328
2,371,294
1,180,871
Operating and Maintenance
717
-
1,359
-
Bad Debt
29,078
-
29,133
-
Professional Services
145,477
59,602
294,647
143,725
Utilities and Facilities
39,348
18,995
75,035
70,797
Depreciation and Amortization
2,059
213,552
6,176
427,105
General and Administrative
119,316
37,616
180,233
145,661
Marketing and Advertising
37,357
1,637
85,027
12,723
Application Development Costs
115,089
119,740
249,694
119,740
Taxes and Insurance
92,281
16,850
123,660
24,695
Total Operating Expenses
1,819,701
1,056,320
3,416,258
2,125,317
Operating Income/(Loss)
(1,377,134)
381,068
(1,326,431)
223,232
Other Income and Expense
Interest Expense
(47,146)
(7,514)
(71,176)
(9,756)
Other Expenses
(54,073)
(32,469)
(125,196)
(105,113)
Total Other Income and Expenses
(101,219)
(39,983)
(196,372)
(114,869)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,478,353)
$
341,085
$
(1,522,803)
$
108,363
Earnings (Loss) per Share
Basic
$
(0.04)
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
$
0.00
Diluted
$
(0.04)
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
$
0.00
Weighted Average Outstanding Shares
Basic
41,615,406
40,692,286
41,615,406
40,692,286
Diluted
41,615,406
44,217,286
41,615,406
44,217,286
