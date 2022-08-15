GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
- Second quarter 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 177,911 increased 9% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 478,554 increased 38% compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2022 net revenue of $158.7 million decreased 19% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 net revenue of $429.2 million increased 7% compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2022 net loss of $113.8 million compared to a net loss of $39.2 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 net loss of $151.0 million compared to a net loss of $46.5 million in the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $31.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $14.3 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $20.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $46.4 million in the prior year period.
- YTD 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $6.4 million compared to cash flow used in operations of $32.3 million in the prior year period.
"GoHealth has established itself as the volume leader in the Medicare Advantage e-broker space with a strong technology backbone, differentiated carrier relationships, and an innovative product portfolio. Our industry is facing a natural inflection point as competitive dynamics amongst our carrier partners and the needs of Medicare beneficiaries evolve. With that as our backdrop, we have embarked on a meaningful transformation for the organization with a renewed focus on high-quality customer experience, efficiency, and cash flow," said Vijay Kotte, GoHealth's Chief Executive Officer.
"I am confident in our team as we reposition the Company for success, and do not believe this quarter's results represent the financial performance we are capable of achieving," said Kotte."We are happy to report that the initial positive interest we received in our new Encompass Connect and Engage modules has resulted in contracts with each of our major carrier partners. We're ramping up these programs and expect to be fully deployed for this upcoming AEP. The expanded Encompass platform provides better carrier alignment, predictability, transparency, and unit economics, while also driving more cash into the business," said Kotte.
Mr. Kotte continued, "We expect our strategic moves, including the cost actions recently taken and the future ramp-up of our Encompass programs, to materially strengthen our ability to achieve cash flow breakeven on a trailing twelve-month basis by the middle of next year. While I believe we are now well positioned to execute on our goals, we have made the prudent decision to suspend the Company's previously issued quantitative guidance for the remainder of 2022. We expect to provide more color regarding full year 2022 on our third quarter earnings later this fall."
"We have a great deal of opportunity ahead of us as we transform our unique services and our differentiated Encompass platform with an eye toward quality and customer experience. We are eager to dig in and look forward to sharing updates on our progress over the coming quarters," concluded Mr. Kotte.
Additional Second Quarter 2022 Items of Note
- On August 9, 2022, the Company eliminated 835 full-time positions, representing approximately 23.7% of our workforce, primarily within our customer care and enrollment group. Total expected severance and employee-related charges are projected to be approximately $7.0 - $9.0 million and are primarily related to termination and employee-related benefits. These charges will be settled in cash.
- The Company also announced it reached an agreement with its lenders to amend the Company's term debt facility to better align the debt covenants with the Company's trajectory of turnaround and growth. Details of the amended credit facilities are set forth on a Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
Conference Call Details
About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.
Glossary
"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release.
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.
"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.
"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.
The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 118,038
74.4 %
$ 147,508
74.9 %
$ (29,470)
(20.0) %
Enterprise
40,616
25.6 %
49,394
25.1 %
(8,778)
(17.8) %
Net revenues
158,654
100.0 %
196,902
100.0 %
(38,248)
(19.4) %
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
51,074
32.2 %
37,442
19.0 %
13,632
36.4 %
Marketing and advertising
44,714
28.2 %
55,735
28.3 %
(11,021)
(19.8) %
Customer care and enrollment
66,542
41.9 %
61,927
31.5 %
4,615
7.5 %
Technology
10,749
6.8 %
11,983
6.1 %
(1,234)
(10.3) %
General and administrative
38,106
24.0 %
25,297
12.8 %
12,809
50.6 %
Amortization of intangible assets
23,515
14.8 %
23,515
11.9 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
24,995
15.8 %
—
— %
24,995
NM
Total operating expenses
259,695
163.7 %
215,899
109.6 %
43,796
20.3 %
Income (loss) from operations
(101,041)
(63.7) %
(18,997)
(9.6) %
(82,044)
431.9 %
Interest expense
12,724
8.0 %
8,277
4.2 %
4,447
53.7 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
— %
11,935
6.1 %
(11,935)
N/M
Other (income) expense
(13)
— %
44
— %
(57)
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
(113,752)
(71.7) %
(39,253)
(19.9) %
(74,499)
189.8 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
— %
(32)
— %
32
N/M
Net income (loss)
$ (113,752)
(71.7) %
$ (39,221)
(19.9) %
$ (74,531)
190.0 %
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(69,933)
(44.1) %
(27,217)
(13.8) %
(42,716)
156.9 %
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (43,819)
(27.6) %
$ (12,004)
(6.1) %
$ (31,815)
265.0 %
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
$ (0.35)
$ (0.12)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted
124,440
102,300
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$ (74,617)
$ (5,238)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (31,741)
$ 14,296
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(20.0) %
7.3 %
_________________________
N/M = Not meaningful
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 327,677
76.3 %
$ 321,489
80.2 %
$ 6,188
1.9 %
Enterprise
101,570
23.7 %
79,592
19.8 %
21,978
27.6 %
Net revenues
429,247
100.0 %
401,081
100.0 %
28,166
7.0 %
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
118,997
27.7 %
85,817
21.4 %
33,180
38.7 %
Marketing and advertising
128,747
30.0 %
110,219
27.5 %
18,528
16.8 %
Customer care and enrollment
144,997
33.8 %
109,021
27.2 %
35,976
33.0 %
Technology
23,508
5.5 %
21,600
5.4 %
1,908
8.8 %
General and administrative
67,323
15.7 %
44,982
11.2 %
22,341
49.7 %
Amortization of intangible assets
47,029
11.0 %
47,029
11.7 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
24,995
5.8 %
—
— %
24,995
NM
Total operating expenses
555,596
129.4 %
418,668
104.4 %
136,928
32.7 %
Income (loss) from operations
(126,349)
(29.4) %
(17,587)
(4.4) %
(108,762)
618.4 %
Interest expense
24,122
5.6 %
16,965
4.2 %
7,157
42.2 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
— %
11,935
3.0 %
(11,935)
N/M
Other (income) expense
50
— %
57
— %
(7)
(12.3) %
Income (loss) before income taxes
(150,521)
(35.1) %
(46,544)
(11.6) %
(103,977)
223.4 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
472
0.1 %
(63)
— %
535
N/M
Net income (loss)
$ (150,993)
(35.2) %
$ (46,481)
(11.6) %
$ (104,512)
224.8 %
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(93,691)
(21.8) %
(32,390)
(8.1) %
$ (61,301)
189.3 %
Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (57,302)
(13.3) %
$ (14,091)
(3.5) %
$ (43,211)
306.7 %
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
$ (0.48)
$ (0.14)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted
120,346
97,349
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$ (74,040)
$ 21,526
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (20,668)
$ 46,352
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(4.8) %
11.6 %
_________________________
NM = Not meaningful
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Three months
Three months
Net revenues
$ 158,654
$ 196,902
Net income (loss)
(113,752)
(39,221)
Interest expense
12,724
8,277
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
(32)
Depreciation and amortization expense
26,411
25,738
EBITDA
(74,617)
(5,238)
Operating lease impairment charges (1)
24,995
—
Share-based compensation expense (2)
14,257
7,599
Severance costs (3)
3,624
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt (4)
—
11,935
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (31,741)
$ 14,296
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(20.0) %
7.3 %
_________________________
(1)
Represents the operating lease impairment charge for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash.
(3)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment and associated fees.
(4)
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
(in thousands)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Net revenues
$ 429,247
$ 401,081
Net income (loss)
(150,993)
(46,481)
Interest expense
24,122
16,965
Income tax expense (benefit)
472
(63)
Depreciation and amortization expense
52,359
51,105
EBITDA
(74,040)
21,526
Operating lease impairment charges (1)
24,995
—
Share-based compensation expense (2)
19,412
12,711
Severance costs (3)
5,015
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt (4)
—
11,935
Professional services (5)
3,950
—
Legal fees (6)
—
180
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (20,668)
$ 46,352
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(4.8) %
11.6 %
_________________________
(1)
Represents the operating lease impairment charge for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash.
(3)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment and associated fees.
(4)
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
(5)
Represents costs associated with non-recurring consulting fees.
(6)
Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.
The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Marketing and advertising
$ 215
$ 426
$ 656
$ 764
Customer care and enrollment
624
1,043
1,255
1,839
Technology
627
1,133
1,609
1,880
General and administrative
12,791
4,997
15,892
8,228
Total share-based compensation expense
$ 14,257
$ 7,599
$ 19,412
$ 12,711
The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 76,156
$ 84,361
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $972 in 2022 and $558 in 2021
38,250
17,276
Commissions receivable - current
198,647
268,663
Prepaid expense and other current assets
19,955
58,695
Total current assets
333,008
428,995
Commissions receivable - non-current
961,999
993,844
Operating lease ROU asset
22,987
23,462
Other long-term assets
2,437
3,608
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
29,986
24,273
Intangible assets, net
547,640
594,669
Total assets
$ 1,898,057
$ 2,068,851
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 14,641
$ 39,843
Accrued liabilities
33,234
52,788
Commissions payable - current
60,294
104,160
Short-term operating lease liability
9,998
6,126
Deferred revenue
2,691
536
Current portion of long-term debt
5,270
5,270
Other current liabilities
15,764
8,344
Total current liabilities
141,892
217,067
Non-current liabilities:
Commissions payable - non-current
291,990
274,403
Long-term operating lease liability
40,947
19,776
Long-term debt, net of current portion
662,018
665,115
Other non-current liabilities
2,889
—
Total non-current liabilities
997,844
959,294
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 131,965 and 115,487 shares issued;
13
11
Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 579,555 and 587,360 shares authorized; 197,547 and 205,352 shares
20
21
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022
—
—
Treasury stock – at cost; 189 shares of Class A common stock at June 30, 2022
(344)
—
Additional paid-in capital
612,627
561,447
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(234)
(59)
Accumulated deficit
(265,619)
(208,317)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
346,463
353,103
Non-controlling interests
411,858
539,387
Total stockholders' equity
758,321
892,490
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,898,057
$ 2,068,851
The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Six months ended
Jun. 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$ (150,993)
$ (46,481)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Share-based compensation
17,293
12,711
Depreciation and amortization
5,330
4,076
Amortization of intangible assets
47,029
47,029
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,381
1,262
Operating lease impairment charges
24,995
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
11,935
Non-cash lease expense
2,862
2,451
Other non-cash items
29
(846)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(21,119)
(2,702)
Commissions receivable
101,928
(63,675)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
39,795
(11,778)
Accounts payable
(25,885)
6,114
Accrued liabilities
(19,898)
3,993
Deferred revenue
2,155
(36)
Commissions payable
(26,279)
4,742
Operating lease liabilities
(2,993)
(2,406)
Other liabilities
10,747
1,361
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
6,377
(32,250)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(9,658)
(7,909)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,658)
(7,909)
Financing Activities
Borrowings under term loans
—
310,000
Repayment of borrowings
(2,635)
(296,835)
Call premium paid for debt extinguishment
—
(5,910)
Debt issuance cost payments
(1,725)
(1,608)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
(103)
(154)
Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.
—
3,395
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(4,463)
8,888
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(461)
(100)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(8,205)
(31,371)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
84,361
144,234
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 76,156
$ 112,863
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable
$ 683
$ 2,233
The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 103,685
65.4 %
$ 160,433
81.6 %
$ (56,748)
(35.4) %
Medicare - External
50,103
31.6 %
31,379
15.9 %
18,724
59.7 %
IFP and Other - Internal
4,245
2.7 %
3,788
1.9 %
457
12.1 %
IFP and Other - External
621
0.4 %
1,302
0.7 %
(681)
(52.3) %
Net revenues
158,654
100.0 %
196,902
100.0 %
(38,248)
(19.4) %
Segment profit (loss):
Medicare - Internal
(11,040)
(7.0) %
31,257
15.9 %
(42,297)
(135.3) %
Medicare - External
(5,635)
(3.6) %
(1,688)
(0.9) %
(3,947)
233.8 %
IFP and Other - Internal
1,582
1.0 %
(800)
(0.4) %
2,382
(297.8) %
IFP and Other - External
(411)
(0.3) %
(57)
— %
(354)
621.1 %
Segment profit (loss)
(15,504)
(9.8) %
28,712
14.6 %
(44,216)
(154.0) %
Corporate expense
37,027
23.3 %
24,194
12.3 %
12,833
53.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets
23,515
14.8 %
23,515
11.9 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
24,995
15.8 %
—
— %
24,995
N/M
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
— %
11,935
6.1 %
(11,935)
N/M
Interest expense
12,724
8.0 %
8,277
4.2 %
4,447
53.7 %
Other (income) expense
(13)
— %
44
— %
(57)
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (113,752)
(71.7) %
$ (39,253)
(19.9) %
$ (74,499)
189.8 %
_________________________
N/M = Not meaningful
Six months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands, except percentages)
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 307,530
71.6 %
$ 317,786
79.2 %
$ (10,256)
(3.2) %
Medicare - External
111,589
26.0 %
70,879
17.7 %
40,710
57.4 %
IFP and Other - Internal
8,445
2.0 %
7,763
1.9 %
682
8.8 %
IFP and Other - External
1,683
0.4 %
4,653
1.2 %
(2,970)
(63.8) %
Net revenues
429,247
100.0 %
401,081
100.0 %
28,166
7.0 %
Segment profit (loss):
Medicare - Internal
23,799
5.5 %
77,700
19.4 %
(53,901)
(69.4) %
Medicare - External
(13,428)
(3.1) %
(2,319)
(0.6) %
(11,109)
479.0 %
IFP and Other - Internal
2,172
0.5 %
(1,529)
(0.4) %
3,701
(242.1) %
IFP and Other - External
(669)
(0.2) %
103
— %
(772)
(749.5) %
Segment profit (loss)
11,874
2.8 %
73,955
18.4 %
(62,081)
(83.9) %
Corporate expense
66,199
15.4 %
44,513
11.1 %
21,686
48.7 %
Amortization of intangible assets
47,029
11.0 %
47,029
11.7 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
24,995
5.8 %
—
— %
24,995
N/M
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
— %
11,935
3.0 %
(11,935)
N/M
Interest expense
24,122
5.6 %
16,965
4.2 %
7,157
42.2 %
Other (income) expense
50
— %
57
— %
(7)
(12.3) %
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (150,521)
(35.1) %
$ (46,544)
(11.6) %
$ (103,977)
223.4 %
_________________________
N/M = Not meaningful
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):
Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Medicare Advantage
167,507
153,163
453,616
326,037
Medicare Supplement
194
1,022
696
2,126
Prescription Drug Plans
4,935
2,374
11,460
4,967
Total Medicare
172,636
156,559
465,772
333,130
The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.
Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Medicare Advantage
93,585
121,299
282,513
250,185
Medicare Supplement
64
268
218
519
Prescription Drug Plans
1,874
2,033
4,873
4,317
Total Medicare
95,523
123,600
287,604
255,021
Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Medicare Advantage
67,495
31,450
155,443
73,691
Medicare Supplement
49
665
265
1,396
Prescription Drug Plans
2,939
236
6,113
525
Total Medicare
70,483
32,351
161,821
75,612
The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
LTV per Approved Submission
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Medicare Advantage
$ 739
$ 850
$ 750
$ 853
Medicare Supplement
$ 805
$ 846
$ 834
$ 821
Prescription Drug Plans
$ 203
$ 215
$ 203
$ 215
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:
Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Medicare Advantage
2,750
3,232
7,237
9,171
Medicare Supplement
1,794
2,042
3,985
3,692
Prescription Drug Plans
731
791
1,560
1,676
Total Medicare
5,275
6,065
12,782
14,539
