Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers to Open a New Gallery in Charleston, SC

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers has announced plans to open a new gallery in Charleston, South Carolina. This expansion provides collectors, families, and fiduciaries in Charleston and the Southeast with convenient access to Doyle's full range of auction and appraisal services for collections and estates. Doyle looks forward to welcoming the public to their newly renovated gallery in Charleston this winter.

The new Charleston gallery of Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers. Source: Doyle (PRNewswire)

"Doyle's addition of a Charleston gallery is the result of thoughtful consideration of the local market, leaving room for future growth in this thriving city," said Laura Doyle, CEO of Doyle. "We are thrilled to join the robust arts and culture community in Charleston and look forward to providing our new neighbors and old friends with services tailored to meet their needs."

With the opening of the new gallery, Doyle will host consignment days featuring their team of Specialists, connoisseurship talks on a range of collecting topics, and preview exhibitions of property to be auctioned in New York and online to collectors around the globe.

Historic King Street Location

Doyle has commissioned Julia F. Martin Architects of Charleston to renovate their new gallery located in a circa 1888 building at 123 King Street. Glen R. Gardner Landscape Architect, also of Charleston, will design and install the landscaping.

Commenting on the renovation plan, the Preservation Society of Charleston stated, "Without historic photographs to inform restoration, Julia F. Martin Architects developed a sensitive plan to reimagine the storefront based on period examples along King Street, while stabilizing and rehabilitating the piazza. The project was approved by BAR (Board of Architectural Review) earlier this month, and the PSC was pleased to offer our support."

Serving South Carolina Collectors and Families

Doyle has long been privileged to auction property from prominent estates and distinguished collections from South Carolina. Doyle held the landmark sale of the Collection of best-selling author Dorothea Benton Frank, a native of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. This highly-anticipated auction featured furniture, decorations, and artwork, as well as memorabilia related to her successful career as an author.

In a series of jewelry sales in New York this fall, Doyle will auction property from a Southampton, NY and Charleston, SC Estate featuring elegant jewelry by Bulgari, David Webb, Buccellati, and Sterlé Paris, as well as fine watches by Cartier and Patek Philippe.

An Invitation to Auction

Doyle Specialists are always available to discuss their full range of appraisal and auction services for a single item or an entire collection. For information and appointments, contact 803-849-2901 or Charleston@Doyle.com

About Doyle

Founded in 1962, Doyle is one of the world's foremost auctioneers and appraisers of jewelry, art, furniture, decorations, Asian works of art, coins, stamps, rare books and other collecting categories. Headquartered in New York City, the global capital of the auction market, Doyle holds over 100 sales each year that attract a broad base of buyers and consignors from around the world. In addition to Charleston, Doyle's network of regional offices and representatives includes galleries in Beverly Hills, Palm Beach and Washington DC, and representatives in Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. For further information, visit Doyle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doyle