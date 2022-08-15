Arrive Logistics Earns Food Logistics' 2022 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

Award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, announced today that the company was named as a winner of the 2022 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award, which recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the refrigerated food and beverage industry.

"These past 18 months have been so challenging for U.S. supply chains. It's the continuous bottlenecks that require fleets to re-tool and pivot accordingly. But, it's the drivers, the fleet, the warehouses and software/technologies that really keep today's supply chains in line," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These 3PLs and cold storage providers have collaborated on all facets of their operations to achieve full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability. Now is the time to honor and celebrate those companies making magic happen behind the frontlines."

Recognizing the unique challenges involved in transporting sensitive freight, Arrive Logistics works closely with its transportation partners to solve problems that can impact commodities like produce, meat, fish, dairy and other perishable freight. In turn, they offer shippers custom capacity solutions that deliver the flexibility and consistency required to meet the rigorous demands of a rapidly evolving industry.



"It is an honor to receive this prestigious recognition from Food Logistics," said Mitchell Mazzaro, Director of Temperature-Controlled Solutions, Arrive Logistics. "Moving sensitive freight, like produce and other food and beverage products, efficiently through the cold chain is absolutely critical. Each commodity has distinct and often stringent shipping requirements that must be maintained to ensure goods arrive on time and in peak condition. Our team leverages advanced technology and personal service to drive efficiency for our shipping partners by optimizing delivery and maintaining quality and freshness amid even the most challenging transit conditions."

Arrive Logistics and other recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' July/Aug 2022 print issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics awards. Please visit www.arrivelogistics.com to learn more about Arrive Logistics and its ARRIVEFRESH service for moving time-sensitive freight.

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers, and 50,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the 3PL industry, having surpassed $1.6 billion in 2021 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace in Austin by Built in Austin and The Austin Statesman and in Chicago by The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com.

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

