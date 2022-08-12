LONDON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Game-Changing Crypto Coin announced Presale Launch. The total supply of Persystic Token is 3B coins and 540 M of them are available on the 1st Stage of the presale. Persystic Token creates a network for people to freely communicate with one another. It's a tokenized mixed social network, allowing people to form communities based on democratic principles. Users of Persystic Token have a right to express themselves freely without the fear of demonetization, while of course respecting important boundaries. Cryptocurrency is here to stay. With an increase in brand adoption, increased NFT use, and an ever-growing metaverse, it is the future.

Persystic Token (PRNewswire)

This coin's mission is rooted in social media. Persystic Token wants consumers and content providers to benefit from business opportunities that generate wealth. Persystic plans on achieving this by implementing these factors:

Giving creators the right to ownership of their work

Eliminating false news by verifying content production and consumption while keeping it open to the public

Encouraging the creation of authentic content

Utilising a 'Right to be Forgotten' policy, enabling users to choose if they want their content stored on Persystic. This keeps power and control in the hands of the creator.

Therefore, Persytic can be described as both the Internet of Things and the Internet of People. This coin has been made for content creators to earn a living while adding value to the social interactions that they participate in. Importantly, as creators express their talents, moral and ethical speech remains integral to this coin. Persystic token takes place on the Binance Smart Chain, while the functionality of its smart contracts is also built into Ethereum. The creators have made the coin interoperable with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and as a result, the BEP-20 standard expands the functionality of Ethereum's ERC-2016. Being compatible with Ethereum's Virtual Machine opens up access to Ethereum's ERC-20 token standards, valuable because of their use for a variety of decentralised applications (DApps).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Persystic Token