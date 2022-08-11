Seattle's Dr. Sajan At Allure Esthetic Reviews And Fundraises For 200 Backpacks For School Fundraiser

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan Aims To Raise $15,000 To Buy School Supplies For Local Underprivileged Children

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery are working to raise $15,000 to donate to purchase 200 backpack kits full of necessary school supplies for children who may not be able to otherwise access them. The fundraiser is in partnership with Dr. Sajan's non-profit organization, the Zera Foundation. Along with the Zera Foundation, Dr. Sajan and his team have provided pro bono surgery, donated to food kitchens, and donated to frontline workers.

Each of the 200 backpacks provided by Dr. Sajan and the Zera Foundation will include vital school supplies including spiral notebooks, erasers, mechanical pencils, highlighters, crayons, a ruler, and more. Each backpack filled with supplies is worth approximately $75. All tax-deductible donations to the Zera Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, go directly to fund the Back To School fundraiser. Donate Now .

Allure Esthetic is proud to help the local community and about the fundraiser, the practice says, "Allure Esthetic acknowledges that these children have many adverse factors that cause hardships. While we cannot remove all adversity in their life, through this small act, we may be able to remove some. This is important work because studies have shown that students who experience stress are less able to focus and retain information. Though quality school supplies may not solve everything, it will hopefully make life a little easier."

Allure Esthetic is one of Seattle's leading plastic surgery practices. Dr. Sajan frequently performs gender-affirming surgeries, revisions, and reconstructive surgeries that change lives. He and his team are thrilled to serve his patients and community in a way that will impact the lives and well-being of local schoolchildren.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. Originally focused on providing reconstructive surgery to children in countries without access to such care, the Zera Foundation now also serves as Allure Esthetic's way to serve the local community. Find Dr. Sajan and more information about the fundraiser on Instagram .

