Magnolia Health Plan Selected to Continue Statewide Medicaid Services

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Health Plan (Magnolia) announced today it has been selected by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) to continue serving the state's Coordinated Care Organization Program, which will consist of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MSCAN) and the Mississippi Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The new contract term is four years and includes the option for two, one-year renewals.

"The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has established a clear path for the health of our state, centered on a vision for health equity and a value-based healthcare system for Mississippi," said Aaron Sisk, Plan President and CEO for Magnolia. "We look forward to the next chapter in our partnership with the state, healthcare providers, and community organizations during this pivotal moment in healthcare transformation."

Nearly 1 in 4 Mississippians' healthcare is covered through the state's Medicaid managed care program, which provides access to physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, hospital, and other services.

With this renewed contract, Magnolia will offer several new benefits and services for its enrollees. These include community-based services for maternity care, respite and housing assistance for members experiencing homelessness, and expanded resources to address social determinants of health. Additionally, Magnolia will expand its quality-based advanced payment models and support for healthcare providers. These programs will take effect as of the new contract period, expected to begin in July 2023.

Since first serving members in 2011, Magnolia has grown to serve more than 150,000 Medicaid enrollees and 30,850 healthcare providers statewide. As the health plan moves forward in the new contract period, its focus will remain the same: partnering with healthcare professionals and community organizations to ensure that members receive the highest quality of coordinated, integrated and whole-person care.

"Our provider and community partners play a valuable role in our mission to transform health in our state, one person at a time. We appreciate their continued support and are excited about the opportunity to continue to work together to build a healthier Mississippi," said Sisk.

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care.

