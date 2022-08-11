Flutterwave Increases Staff Size by 200, Announces New Chief People and Culture Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has completed the recruitment process for its inaugural Graduate Trainee Program, hiring 200 trainees, growing its employee base by 38%. The paid program aims to nurture young Nigerians by up-skilling them with technical and soft skills, exposing them to the company's solutions and products, and giving them experience working at a global organization. The Program is the New Chief of People and Culture's first project upon rejoining Flutterwave.

Mansi Babyloni, the New Chief People and Culture Officer was previously Flutterwave's Global Head of People Strategy and Special Projects in 2020, before she left for an opportunity at PwC's People and Org. practice in London, UK. She rejoins Flutterwave as the CPO and will be focusing on investing in people, culture and processes to drive growth for the organization.

Flutterwave opened the application portal on July 1st 2022 to enable young graduates across Nigeria to apply for various positions at the company. The portal closed on July 15th with 11,000 applications and 200 candidates making it into the program after a thorough recruitment process. The candidates received their offers August 5th, with their 2-weeks onboarding to commence immediately.

The program aims to support young talent in Nigeria who will in turn support Flutterwave's growing need for talent, as it works to meet its growth and expansion objectives. Flutterwave currently supports over 1,000,000 businesses and requires a steady stream of fresh new talent in order to sustain its continued growth.

Mansi Babyloni, Chief People and Culture Officer, Flutterwave, said, "I'm thrilled to be back at Flutterwave as the Chief People Officer. This role offers me the opportunity to invest in the talent, develop our people and make us the best employer out there - things I am deeply passionate about. My work starts with the Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Program which has been a passion project of the People and Culture Team for a long time and we are delighted that it is now a reality. The program aims to teach our graduate trainees highly transferable skills via an on the job training methodology, skills that will set them up for success for the entirety of their careers. Flutterwave is what it is because of the talent, passion and innovation of a driven squad. We believe supporting the next generation of young talent to realize their potential is the most important way that we can give back to the community. This program is critically important to supporting our strategic growth needs, as we continue to expand across markets and geographies. As a global company, we're looking forward to how this program can grow across other countries."

Olugbenga GB Agboola, Founder and CEO, Flutterwave, said, "The graduate trainee program is a key part of our continued efforts to support young talent and help them kick start their career. Over the years, we've been thinking about developing a program that serves as a pipeline for talent from the University to the workforce. We're happy that Mansi and the entire People and Culture team at Flutterwave have made this a reality. Because of this project, 200 people will have an opportunity to break into their careers and get started on the path towards achieving their dreams. We're elated that Mansi is back and pushing impactful projects in her first month with us."

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 200M transactions worth over USD $16B to date and serves more than 1,000,000 businesses including Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company's key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave, etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

