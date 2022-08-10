Pressed and Instacart Expand Partnership to Deliver in as Fast as an Hour from All 100+ Stores

The Extended Offering Stems from a Successful Pilot Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressed, a leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based snack brand and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, have expanded their partnership to all Pressed locations, offering customers from coast-to-coast access to Pressed products delivered from store locations in as fast as an hour via Instacart.

This growth comes after the success of a smaller test which ran across the Southern California and Texas markets. Through Instacart, customers in all Pressed markets can now access juices, smoothies, and shots that support a healthy lifestyle, with the same speed and convenience as their groceries and other daily necessities.

"Increasing access to all Pressed stores was extremely important to us when we began this partnership. Access to healthy, plant-forward nutrition is our brand ethos," said Pawan Kalra, Pressed CEO. "The pilot proved how well Pressed and Instacart align. Both companies are dedicated to making nutrition attainable and efficient, and Instacart goes the extra mile to ensure our product arrives fresh and fast."

Customers can now shop from Pressed for delivery in as fast as an hour at https://www.instacart.com/store/pressed or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Once in the Instacart App, customers then enter their zip code, select the Pressed storefront and begin adding products to their digital cart. After checkout, an Instacart shopper will deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe.

About Pressed

Pressed, formerly Pressed Juicery, is a leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based snacks brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real, healthy food accessible to everyone. Pressed operates more than 100 retail stores in 12 states, is available in nearly over 3,000 distribution points through its wholesale partners, and can be purchased directly from their website and shipped to any location within the U.S. For more information, please visit pressed.com or the Pressed app. Follow Pressed on Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , and Facebook for additional updates.

