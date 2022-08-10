First Transit and First Vehicle Services Lead the Way with ASE Blue Seal Shops and Master Technicians

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Transit and First Vehicle Services reached 70 National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Blue Seal maintenance shops, more than any other transportation company in the U.S. In total, 554 First Transit and First Vehicle Services technicians are ASE certified and hold more than 3,800 certifications, plus 229 technicians hold master certifications.

"We are proud of our number of ASE Blue Seal shops and master certified technicians," said First Transit and First Vehicle Services Senior Vice President of Maintenance Dave Larsen. "Ensuring excellence in maintenance service for our communities starts with our team members. We have the industry's most experienced technicians, and our commitment to continually innovating and providing our team with resources and additional training allows us to deliver best-in-class maintenance to our customers."

First Transit and First Vehicle Services locations received ASE's Blue Seal recognition due to their achievement in recruiting the best technicians, supporting their training, and utilizing technology to track vehicle histories and request help from other technicians.

As a commitment to our employees' continuing education, First Transit and First Vehicle Services technicians are provided with testing resources and receive test fee reimbursements for successfully completing ASE certification testing.

To participate in ASE's Blue Seal of Excellence Recognition Program, 75 percent of the service technicians at a location must be certified by ASE. In addition, there must be a certified technician in each area of service offered.

First Transit provides maintenance services for more than 10,500 vehicles, including traditional transit and double-decker buses, electric, alternative fuel and shared autonomous vehicles. First Vehicle Services maintains more than 36,500 vehicles and pieces of equipment, ranging from vehicles for law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical service to trucks, construction equipment and aerial lift trucks.

ASE, an independent nonprofit organization, was created in 1972 to provide the transportation industry a viable workforce by providing standards and credentials for institutions, organizations and individuals. Additionally, ASE offers career development and workplace exposure to those who would enter our industry by creating relationships and partnerships with transportation employers.

About First Transit:

First Transit, Inc. has more than 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management, and consulting for more than 300 locations in 41 states, four Canadian provinces, and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, universities, and private companies. First Transit employs more than 20,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com .

About First Vehicle Services:

Founded in 1981, First Vehicle Services sets the standard for excellence as the leader in public-sector fleet maintenance in North America. From sedans, SUVs, vans, and fire apparatus to light, medium and heavy-duty units, marked and unmarked law enforcement units, sanitation trucks, construction equipment, and specialized and miscellaneous equipment, we provide expert maintenance services to keep your entire vehicle fleet up and running. Every day for 40 years, First Vehicle Services managers and employees specialize in dedicated fleet maintenance and repair services. For additional information, please visit FirstVehicleServices.com.

