September 9 Early Bird Registration Deadline for Equip Exposition Rapidly Approaching

Register now before prices double on September 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss the Early Bird registration deadline for Equip Exposition, September 9, 2022. For only $20, landscapers, hardscapers and dealers should attend the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, which is one of the most unique trade shows in the United States. After September 9, the price doubles.

Equip Exposition will be held October 18 - 21, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). The show draws tens of thousands of attendees and 1,000+ exhibits where attendees can "test before they invest" the newest and best outdoor power equipment in the expanded 30 acre outdoor Demo Yard and 675,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space.

"Expo offers answers to landscapers and dealers who are facing unprecedented challenges in their business today around labor, supply, and new, mandated regulatory requirements around equipment," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "This trade show is the best place to see what's new, meet others in the same field, try out equipment never shown before, and stay competitive."

Equip Exposition offers a host of educational opportunities that can be added to an attendee's registration, including tracks on:

Labor and finding people

Leadership succession and finding your number two

Upcoming regulatory requirements mandating what equipment landscapers can use

The latest software, robotics, interconnected products and more

Expanding into other areas of business such as outdoor lighting, tree care, pool and spa, and hardscaping

Attendees have until 11:59 p.m. on September 9, 2022 to register for $20 at EquipExposition.com. On September 10, 2022 registration fees will double to $40. On October 15, 2022, prices rise to $80. Additionally:

Landscape professional workshops are $85 each

Hardscape professional workshops are $65 each

Technician training is $45 per course

The Hardscape North America demonstration upgrade is $85

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, KY, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com

