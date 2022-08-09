Los Angeles Proposes an Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles City Planning released a draft ordinance that would prohibit new oil and gas extraction, phase out existing extraction operations, and protect the public from the range of risks and hazards associated with oil and gas extraction.

"The stark realities of the past have led us to face systemic injustice," stated Director of Planning Vince Bertoni. "Not only did we witness firsthand how the pandemic impacted underinvested communities, but we were reminded of the harsh consequences of climate change. To truly lead in the field of sustainability, we are putting an end to oil extraction next to homes, schools, and child care centers."

Rather than imposing setback requirements, this ordinance goes further, with the end result of phasing out all oil and gas extraction activities in Los Angeles. This new citywide approach responds to Mayoral and Council direction and builds upon ongoing efforts by the Department to center issues of environmental justice, equity and sustainability through land use considerations.

"Oil drilling has long been a part of our past, but today, we're sending a clear message: dirty energy production has no future in Los Angeles," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Earlier this year, I stood alongside fellow elected officials, activists, and community leaders to sign a directive to phase out oil and gas drilling in the City – and today, thanks to the tireless work of the Department of City Planning and City Attorney's Office, we are one step closer to getting toxic fumes out of our frontline communities."

In Los Angeles, there are 26 oil and gas fields and over 5,000 oil and gas wells—some active, others idle, and some abandoned. City Planning, along with the Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety, Department of Building and Safety, and Fire Department, are responsible for monitoring and enforcement of existing drill sites.

In the coming months, City Planning will facilitate public meetings with local stakeholders. Feedback collected at these hearings will inform the final ordinance that the Department will advance to Los Angeles's City Planning Commission for a formal recommendation. A Frequently Asked Questions document is available here .

