Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in the Americas

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new principal to the Executive Search business in the Americas in July 2022.

William (Will) Krents joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in the Boston office, bringing more than 15 years of experience. He specializes in developing international leadership teams, working with boards, CEOs, presidents, and other senior level executives. Previously, Krents was global director of business development at a leading specialty chemicals and advanced materials company.

"These uncertain economic times require talent solutions that help clients enhance performance, and growth, and build a sustainable, inclusive culture," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "With his deep industrial expertise, Will offers organizations the nimble talent solutions and support needed to achieve their strategic objectives and meet today's business challenges."

