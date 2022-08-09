DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Thursday, August 18 at 9:15AM ET

Virtual Event

Formal presentation and one-on-one meetings

Lake Street 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference

Wednesday, September 14

The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10007

One-on-one meetings

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at both conferences. The formal presentation at the Sidoti conference will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

