GrandView Aviation Partners with Corporate Angel Network to Provide Free Flights to Cancer Patients; Flies First Patient

As GrandView's fleet grows, opportunities to provide free flights to cancer patients will accelerate

BALTIMORE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, a leading private aviation charter operator earlier this year partnered with Corporate Angel Network (CAN) to provide free flights to cancer patients (and family members and caregivers) who need to travel to and from treatment. Every week, GrandView gives CAN access to empty leg flights that arise in hopes to match a flight with a patient's treatment travel needs.

Corporate Angel Network (CAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help cancer patients access the best treatment centers in the United States by arranging free travel on corporate aircraft. Business jet travel makes it possible for patients, especially those in locations with minimal airline access, to travel to specialized medical centers. Whether a patient is traveling for surgery, clinical trial, or a second opinion, CAN aims to reduce a patient's physical, emotional and financial stress by providing a seat on a corporate flight. Over the past 40 years, CAN has transported more than 66,000 patients.

"We are so pleased to be able to fly 9-year-old patient, Guy, his 13-year old brother and their father home from treatment in New York City," said Jessie Naor, GrandView Aviation President. "When we found out Guy loved LEGO®, we gave him a set to enjoy assembling during the trip. We are honored to join many other corporations who support Corporate Angel Network's mission to help cancer patients access treatment through the use of business jets and look forward to providing many more patient trips in the future."

GrandView is also a Bronze Sponsor at CAN's Fund an Angel Reception on Wednesday, October 19, as part of National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition NBAA-BACE in Orlando, FL. Donations received from sponsors and silent auction contributors help ensure patients have access to the care they urgently need while raising awareness for CAN's mission.

About GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation is a private aviation charter operation serving VIP clients and medical transplant transport missions. The company's fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and Sikorsky helicopter gives access to departure points across the United States from the company's 10 bases in Baltimore/DC, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Reno and Teterboro. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator and carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. The company was recently acquired by Global Medical Response (GMR) and operates under AirMed International, part of the GMR family. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com. For information about GMR, visit www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

About Corporate Angel Network (CAN)

Corporate Angel Network (CAN) helps cancer patients access the best treatment available by arranging free travel on corporate aircraft. Business jet travel makes it possible for patients, especially those in locations with minimal airline access, to travel to specialized treatment centers. For more information about Corporate Angel Network, please contact Courtney Easton at ceaston@corpangelnetwork.org.

