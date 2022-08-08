Bank Leumi to Report Financials as of June 30, 2022 on August 16, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its financials as of June 30, 2022 Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Mr. Omer Ziv, EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A. The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180610

UK: 0-800-917-9141

US & Canada: 1-888-407-2553

All other locations: +972-3-918-0610

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact Adi Molcho Weinstein, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at investorrelations@bankleumi.co.il.

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

