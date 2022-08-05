NIH's All of Us Research Program Continues Nationwide Journey Tour After Two-Year Pandemic Pause; Enrolling New Participants for Historic Biomedical Database in Colorado (8/9-9/2)

The Journey will make a number of stops in the Denver-Boulder area, from 8/9 to 9/2. Please see locations and timing below.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The All of Us Research Program's Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help build one of the most diverse health databases of its kind and advance precision medicine.

Since the program launched in 2018, the mobile exhibit has visited more than 100 cities in over 40 states. In Colorado, the Journey will be available to educate and register new participants for the program. With more enrollment and representation from area residents, researchers can help better address health issues that are prevalent in the community.

LOCATIONS:

FIRST STOP: City of Longmont Roosevelt Park (700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont, CO 80501) from Tuesday, 8/9 to Wednesday, 8/10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

SECOND STOP: Louisville Recreation & Senior Center (900 Via Appia Way, Louisville, CO 80027) from Thursday, 8/11 to Friday, 8/12., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. MT

THIRD STOP: Montebello Community Health Center (12600 Albrook Dr., Denver, CO 80239) from Monday, 8/15 to Friday, 8/19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

FOURTH STOP: Lowry Family Health Center (1001 Yosemite St., Denver, CO 80230) from Monday, 8/29 to Friday 9/2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

EVENT DETAILS:

All of Us tour managers will be available for interviews before the event or at the event via Zoom or phone.

Journalists are welcome to shoot B-roll and take photos at the event.

The mobile exhibit features hands-on activities to learn more about the program, including a digital gaming hub, an augmented reality experience, and more.

Only adults aged 18+ are able to register for the program at this time.

COVID-19 safety guidelines:

○ All staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

○ Staff and attendees are required to wear masks, social distance, sanitize hands, and complete temperature screenings and digital tracing forms.

○ All surfaces are cleaned pre-, during, and post-event to reduce any possible contamination.

ABOUT ALL OF US:

More than 320,000 people nationwide have enrolled and completed the initial steps to participate in the research program, and over 80% of these participants belong to communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research, including 50% from racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data that participants contribute to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.

For more information, visit allofus.nih.gov . | To sign up, visit joinallofus.org .

