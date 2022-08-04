READY CAPITAL CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.47 -
- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.48 -
- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY OF 13.1% -
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"Despite market volatility, Ready Capital's results are reflective of our ability to deploy capital across economic cycles," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The quarterly growth in our loan portfolio, our continued access to the capital markets and the credit strength of our assets positions us well for the future."
Second Quarter Highlights
- Total investments of $2.1 billion, including $1.2 billion of SBC originations and acquisitions, $746.4 million of residential mortgage loans, and $128.8 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans
- Total year-to-date investment activity of $5.2 billion, 17% year-over-year growth
- Closed a $754.2 million commercial mortgage CLO, consisting of 25 first-lien floating rate loans
- Closed a $276.8 million fixed rate securitization with a 4.8% weighted average cost of debt
- Closed a $120.0 million offering of 6.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025
- Declared and paid dividend of $0.42 per share in cash with distributable earnings coverage of the common dividend at 1.4x
- Net book value of $15.28 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2022
Subsequent Events
- Entered into a joint venture with pan-European commercial real estate lending platform Starz Real Estate, with the goal of originating approximately €300 million in senior commercial real estate loans between €10 million and €40 million in size throughout Europe over the next two years
- Closed an $80.0 million placement of 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS") not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.
The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.
In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.
In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.
To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.
The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net Income
$
58,965
Reconciling items:
Unrealized loss on mortgage servicing rights
16
Impact of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans
(2,110)
Non-recurring REO impairment
700
Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses
3,248
Total reconciling items
$
1,854
Income tax adjustments
(717)
Distributable earnings
$
60,102
Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
2,929
Less: Income attributable to participating shares
2,412
Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders
$
54,761
Distributable earnings per common share - basic
$
0.48
Distributable earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.46
U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,939
$
229,531
Restricted cash
64,746
51,569
Loans, net (including $9,956 and $10,766 held at fair value)
3,907,321
2,915,446
Loans, held for sale, at fair value
469,442
552,935
Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $763 and $3,243 held at fair value)
389,189
870,352
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value
40,648
99,496
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
54,784
94,111
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $8,430 and $8,894 held at fair value)
224,220
141,148
Investments held to maturity (including $9,601 held at fair value)
50,618
—
Purchased future receivables, net
8,704
7,872
Derivative instruments
46,530
7,022
Servicing rights (including $168,653 and $120,142 held at fair value)
253,511
204,599
Real estate owned, held for sale
119,557
42,288
Other assets
183,887
172,098
Assets of consolidated VIEs
5,996,219
4,145,564
Total Assets
$
11,937,315
$
9,534,031
Liabilities
Secured borrowings
3,212,383
2,517,600
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings
427,759
941,505
Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net
4,533,789
3,214,303
Convertible notes, net
113,818
113,247
Senior secured notes, net
342,469
342,035
Corporate debt, net
565,230
441,817
Guaranteed loan financing
304,158
345,217
Contingent consideration
92,548
16,400
Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
54,784
94,111
Derivative instruments
1,303
410
Dividends payable
51,185
34,348
Loan participations sold
53,544
—
Due to third parties
24,737
668
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
189,182
183,411
Total Liabilities
$
9,966,889
$
8,245,072
Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
8,361
8,361
Commitments & contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
111,378
111,378
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 114,375,070 and 75,838,050
11
8
Additional paid-in capital
1,723,580
1,161,853
Retained earnings
27,298
8,598
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,815)
(5,733)
Total Ready Capital Corporation equity
1,859,452
1,276,104
Non-controlling interests
102,613
4,494
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
1,962,065
$
1,280,598
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
$
11,937,315
$
9,534,031
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$
153,671
$
103,047
$
278,076
$
176,418
Interest expense
(80,827)
(55,415)
(141,844)
(106,176)
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses
$
72,844
$
47,632
$
136,232
$
70,242
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
4,390
(5,517)
2,848
(5,509)
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses
$
77,234
$
42,115
$
139,080
$
64,733
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
2,947
36,690
11,371
78,099
Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned
21,114
17,183
29,121
26,029
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
(3,253)
4,612
42,062
25,608
Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $5,660 and
14,565
11,928
25,093
27,563
Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of)
1,859
2,779
4,328
5,096
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
5,200
3,361
11,763
2,552
Other income (loss)
8,334
(688)
14,835
(117)
Total non-interest income
$
50,766
$
75,865
$
138,573
$
164,830
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
(26,089)
(24,270)
(54,057)
(47,047)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
(1,804)
(3,299)
(4,804)
(5,422)
Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage banking activities
4,532
(21,421)
3,553
(36,906)
Professional fees
(3,851)
(2,872)
(8,977)
(5,854)
Management fees – related party
(5,465)
(2,626)
(8,661)
(5,319)
Incentive fees – related party
—
(286)
—
(286)
Loan servicing expense
(10,296)
(6,851)
(19,216)
(12,955)
Transaction related expenses
(1,372)
(1,266)
(7,071)
(7,573)
Other operating expenses
(14,372)
(17,190)
(27,025)
(32,674)
Total non-interest expense
$
(58,717)
$
(80,081)
$
(126,258)
$
(154,036)
Income before provision for income taxes
69,283
37,899
151,395
75,527
Income tax provision
(10,318)
(6,995)
(28,167)
(15,676)
Net income
$
58,965
$
30,904
$
123,228
$
59,851
Less: Dividends on preferred stock
1,999
3,224
3,998
3,505
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
2,874
444
3,649
1,103
Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation
$
54,092
$
27,236
$
115,581
$
55,243
Earnings per common share - basic
$
0.47
$
0.38
$
1.13
$
0.85
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.45
$
0.38
$
1.07
$
0.85
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic
114,359,026
71,221,806
101,106,777
64,059,509
Diluted
125,065,492
71,385,603
111,803,431
64,209,934
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
0.42
$
0.42
$
0.84
$
0.82
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
Small
Residential
SBC Lending
Business
Mortgage
Corporate-
(in thousands)
and Acquisitions
Lending
Banking
Other
Consolidated
Interest income
$
122,427
$
29,024
$
2,220
$
—
$
153,671
Interest expense
(72,685)
(5,916)
(2,226)
—
(80,827)
Net interest income before recovery of (provision
$
49,742
$
23,108
$
(6)
$
—
$
72,844
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
4,609
(219)
—
—
4,390
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for)
$
54,351
$
22,889
$
(6)
$
—
$
77,234
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
$
—
$
—
$
2,947
$
—
$
2,947
Net realized gain on financial instruments and real
12,034
9,080
—
—
21,114
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
(2,517)
(721)
(15)
—
(3,253)
Servicing income, net
1,431
4,558
8,576
—
14,565
Income on purchased future receivables, net
—
1,859
—
—
1,859
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
5,200
—
—
—
5,200
Other income
6,338
1,950
21
25
8,334
Total non-interest income
$
22,486
$
16,726
$
11,529
$
25
$
50,766
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
(7,903)
$
(10,217)
$
(6,906)
$
(1,063)
$
(26,089)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from
(180)
—
—
(1,624)
(1,804)
Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage
—
—
4,532
—
4,532
Professional fees
(1,097)
(1,619)
(217)
(918)
(3,851)
Management fees – related party
—
—
—
(5,465)
(5,465)
Loan servicing expense
(7,912)
74
(2,458)
—
(10,296)
Transaction related expenses
—
—
—
(1,372)
(1,372)
Other operating expenses
(6,457)
(4,314)
(2,175)
(1,426)
(14,372)
Total non-interest expense
$
(23,549)
$
(16,076)
$
(7,224)
$
(11,868)
$
(58,717)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
$
53,288
$
23,539
$
4,299
$
(11,843)
$
69,283
Total assets
$
10,296,900
$
1,049,763
$
454,556
$
136,096
$
11,937,315
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
Small
Residential
SBC Lending
Business
Mortgage
Corporate-
(in thousands)
and Acquisitions
Lending
Banking
Other
Consolidated
Interest income
$
218,770
$
55,261
$
4,045
$
—
$
278,076
Interest expense
(125,778)
(11,606)
(4,184)
(276)
(141,844)
Net interest income before recovery of (provision
$
92,992
$
43,655
$
(139)
$
(276)
$
136,232
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
4,339
(1,491)
—
—
2,848
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for)
$
97,331
$
42,164
$
(139)
$
(276)
$
139,080
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking activities
$
—
$
—
$
11,371
$
—
$
11,371
Net realized gain on financial instruments and real
12,916
16,205
—
—
29,121
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
9,912
(433)
32,583
—
42,062
Servicing income, net
2,351
6,051
16,691
—
25,093
Income on purchased future receivables, net
—
4,328
—
—
4,328
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
11,763
—
—
—
11,763
Other income
9,352
4,821
45
617
14,835
Total non-interest income
$
46,294
$
30,972
$
60,690
$
617
$
138,573
Non-interest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
(18,063)
$
(19,735)
$
(14,440)
$
(1,819)
$
(54,057)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from
(480)
—
—
(4,324)
(4,804)
Variable (income) expenses on residential mortgage
—
—
3,553
—
3,553
Professional fees
(3,498)
(3,087)
(481)
(1,911)
(8,977)
Management fees – related party
—
—
—
(8,661)
(8,661)
Loan servicing expense
(13,787)
(428)
(5,001)
—
(19,216)
Transaction related expenses
—
—
—
(7,071)
(7,071)
Other operating expenses
(11,833)
(8,101)
(4,199)
(2,892)
(27,025)
Total non-interest expense
$
(47,661)
$
(31,351)
$
(20,568)
$
(26,678)
$
(126,258)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
$
95,964
$
41,785
$
39,983
$
(26,337)
$
151,395
Total assets
$
10,296,900
$
1,049,763
$
454,556
$
136,096
$
11,937,315
