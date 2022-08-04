BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total revenues of $301.7 million in Q1 FY23 compared to $287.4 million in Q4 FY22
- Net income of $4.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted stock, in Q1 FY23 compared to net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.15) per diluted stock, in Q4 FY22
- EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and asset dispositions was $51.1 million in Q1 FY23 compared to $35.9 million in Q4 FY22
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $26.0 million in Q1 FY23, with unrestricted cash balance of $255.0 million and total liquidity of $318.0 million
- Awarded £1.6 billion second-generation search and rescue aviation contract by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency ("UK SAR 2G")
- Signed favorable, long-term maintenance support agreements for global AW139 helicopter fleet
Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net income attributable to the Company of $4.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted stock, for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Current Quarter") on operating revenues of $294.1 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $4.3 million, or $(0.15) per diluted stock, in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Preceding Quarter") on operating revenues of $275.6 million.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $39.0 million in the Current Quarter compared to $26.0 million in the Preceding Quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $51.1 million in the Current Quarter compared to $35.9 million in the Preceding Quarter. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP (as defined below) measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions (in thousands, unaudited).
Three Months Ended,
June 30,
March 31,
EBITDA
$ 39,024
$ 26,044
Special items:
Restructuring costs
$ —
$ 2,113
Loss on impairment
5,187
—
PBH amortization
3,291
3,062
Merger and integration costs
368
824
Reorganization items, net
49
43
Nonrecurring professional services fees
1,091
3,796
$ 9,986
$ 9,838
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 49,010
$ 35,882
Loss on disposal of assets
2,101
41
Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions
$ 51,111
$ 35,923
"I want to thank the Bristow team members who have worked diligently over the last several months to successfully deliver on several of the Company's strategic priorities, including securing the highly important UKSAR2G contract award, winning new government contracts to provide critical SAR services throughout the Netherlands and the Dutch Caribbean region, and completing the acquisition of British International Helicopters Limited, which expands our government services offering to the Falklands Islands and establishes an important new relationship with the British Armed Forces," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "We have continued to make investments to strengthen our business such as the new long-term, highly favorable maintenance support agreements for our global AW139 helicopter fleet, while at the same time returning capital to shareholders with $10 million of share repurchases executed over the last two months. I'm grateful to the Bristow team for their collective efforts to deliver these successful outcomes and, most importantly, to deliver another quarter of world-class safety performance and excellent customer service."
Sequential Quarter Results
Operating revenues in the Current Quarter were $18.6 million higher compared to the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $5.8 million higher primarily due to higher utilization in the Africa and Europe regions and higher fuel revenues. These increases were partially offset by lower lease payment collections from Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar"), which are recognized on cash basis, and the weakening of the Norwegian krone and British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from government services were $3.9 million higher primarily due to higher activity, partially offset by the weakening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $9.1 million higher primarily due to higher utilization related to the reopening of borders in Australia.
Operating expenses were $6.8 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher fuel expenses and maintenance costs, partially offset by lower personnel, insurance and leased-in equipment costs.
General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to lower professional services fees and lower compensation expenses.
Merger and integration costs were $0.5 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to lower lease return costs related to the merger with Era Group Inc. (the "Merger").
During the Preceding Quarter, restructuring costs were $2.1 million primarily due to severance costs in the Africa region.
During the Current Quarter, the Company recognized a $5.2 million loss on impairment related to power-by-the-hour ("PBH") intangible assets write-off.
During the Current Quarter, the Company recognized a loss on disposal of assets of $2.1 million from the sale of five helicopters for cash proceeds of $7.6 million.
During the Current Quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.1 million from unconsolidated affiliates compared to losses of $0.3 million in the Preceding Quarter.
Other income, net of $16.8 million in the Current Quarter resulted from foreign exchange gains of $14.0 million, government grants to fixed wing services of $2.5 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.2 million. Other income, net of $13.0 million in the Preceding Quarter resulted from foreign exchange gains of $6.0 million, government grants to fixed wing services of $3.8 million, a gain on the sale of inventory of $1.9 million, insurance gains of $0.7 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.6 million.
Income tax expense was $8.2 million in the Current Quarter compared to $3.3 million in the Preceding Quarter. The increase in income tax expense in the Current Quarter primarily related to changes in the blend of earnings, the tax impact of valuation allowances on the Company's net operating losses and deductible business interest expense.
Liquidity and Capital Allocation
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $255.0 million of unrestricted cash and $63.0 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $318.0 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.
In the Current Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $9.0 million, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $7.6 million, resulting in net purchases of / (proceeds from) property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $1.5 million. In the Preceding Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $7.8 million, and there were no cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
In June and July 2022, the Company repurchased 425,938 shares of common stock for gross consideration of $10.0 million, which is an average repurchase price of $23.48 per stock. As of July 29, 2022, $15.0 million remained available under the authorized $75.0 million stock repurchase program.
In August 2022, the Board of Directors of Bristow (the "Board") approved a new $40.0 million stock repurchase program, and terminated the prior program, under which $15.0 million remained available of the original $75.0 million authorized. Purchases of the Company's common stock under the stock repurchase program may be made in the open market, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 program, by block repurchases, in private transactions (including with related parties) or otherwise, from time to time, depending on market conditions. The stock repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice, subject to any changes in applicable law or regulations thereunder.
Recent Highlights
On August 3, 2022, the Board approved a change in the fiscal year end of the Company from March 31st to December 31st. The Company expects to change the fiscal year on a prospective basis and will not adjust operating results for prior periods, and the Company will file a transition report on Form 10-K for the transition period ended December 31, 2022. The Company believes this change to align with the calendar year will provide numerous benefits, including improving comparability between periods and relative to its peers. Bristow intends to issue financial guidance for the 2023 calendar year when it announces next quarter's earnings.
On August 2, 2022, Bristow completed the acquisition of British International Helicopter Services Limited ("BIH") for £10.4 million, further enhancing its leading global government services offering. Bristow will integrate BIH into its U.K. operations, where BIH will adopt the Bristow name and brand throughout its operations. BIH's more than 110 employees currently deliver combined search and rescue and support helicopter services for the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD) with operations in the Falkland Islands and deliver Fleet Operational Sea Training (FOST) helicopter support for the Royal Navy in the U.K. BIH currently operates a fleet of two AW189 SAR-configured helicopters, three S61 helicopters, and one AS365 helicopter, performing various passenger and freight transport as well as hoist operations. With this acquisition, Bristow established an important new relationship with the British Armed Forces, and the Company is well-positioned to further expand its government services business throughout the U.K. and beyond.
On July 27, 2022, Bristow was pleased to release its first sustainability report, which emphasizes Bristow's commitment to formally embedding sustainability into the Company's vision and highlighting its role as a leader in sustainability within the vertical lift industry. Bristow's global environmental sustainability highlights in 2021 include completing flights in the U.K. using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), initiating a transition to electric ground support vehicles in Norway and the U.K., publishing the first-of-its-kind greenhouse gas emissions report in Brazil, and partnering with leading companies developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft. The Company's social sustainability highlights for 2021 include donating more than $500,000 to community engagement programs through its global Bristow Uplift program as well as rescuing 593 people through its U.K. search and rescue program. Additionally, Bristow's executive management team is 50% female, and the Company boasts a U.S. employee base in which one in four employees is a veteran. The complete sustainability report can be viewed at: https://www.bristowgroup.com/sustainability-report-2022.
As announced on July 21, 2022, Bristow has been awarded the £1.6 billion 10-year UKSAR2G contract by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, an executive agency of the U.K. Department for Transport. Bristow will work in partnership with 2Excel Aviation, a leading specialist in fixed wing services, and Nova Systems, the consortium's innovation partner, to deliver the contract for the MCA on behalf of Her Majesty's Coastguard. The UKSAR2G contract combines the existing two separate aviation contracts for fixed wing aircraft and rotary aircraft and will include the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). As part of the new contract, Bristow will continue to operate from its current 10 bases and will launch two new seasonal bases in Fort William and Carlisle. The partners will operate: 18 helicopters, including nine existing Leonardo AW189s and three existing Sikorsky S-92s augmented by the introduction of six new Leonardo AW139 helicopters; six King Air fixed-wing airplanes; and one mobile deployable Schiebel CAMCOPTER S-100 UAS. The companies will transition from the current contracts starting from September 30, 2024 through to December 31, 2026, to ensure a continuation of critical search and rescue aviation services across the whole of the U.K.
As announced on June 30, 2022, Bristow has signed long-term, favorable maintenance support agreements with Leonardo Helicopters for airframes and Pratt & Whitney for engines on the Company's global fleet of AW139 helicopters. The legacy Era AW139 fleet was previously covered by a limited PBH support agreement with Leonardo for the airframes, while the engines were maintained on a time and cost of materials basis. The legacy Bristow AW139 fleet was covered by multiple, disparate PBH support agreements with Leonardo for the airframes, and the engines were covered under a PBH agreement with Pratt & Whitney. The new agreements result in consistent, global maintenance support programs for Bristow's AW139 helicopters, both the airframes and the engines. These agreements mitigate cost uncertainty in an inflationary environment and will result in maintenance expenses that are more directly correlated with flight hours. The Company expects the new agreements to deliver unlevered, cash-on-cash returns of approximately 20 percent over the life of the agreements. The aggregate buy-in cost is approximately $55 million, which will be paid in installments between July and December 2022. In addition to the AW139 agreements, Bristow has also signed long-term maintenance support agreements with Leonardo for the AW189 airframe and with Honeywell for the AW139 avionics suite. Bristow has also signed a long-term maintenance agreement with General Electric for support of AW189 and S-92 engines.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.
Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.
BRISTOW GROUP INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per stock amounts)
Three Months Ended
Favorable/
June 30,
March 31,
Revenues:
Operating revenues
$ 294,148
$ 275,582
$ 18,566
Reimbursable revenues
7,589
11,817
(4,228)
Total revenues
301,737
287,399
14,338
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
224,501
217,711
(6,790)
Reimbursable expenses
7,287
11,694
4,407
General and administrative expenses
40,159
41,644
1,485
Merger and integration costs
368
824
456
Restructuring costs
—
2,113
2,113
Depreciation and amortization expense
16,536
16,919
383
Total costs and expenses
288,851
290,905
2,054
Loss on impairment
(5,187)
—
(5,187)
Loss on disposal of assets
(2,101)
(41)
(2,060)
Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, net
115
(325)
440
Operating income (loss)
5,713
(3,872)
9,585
Interest income
74
17
57
Interest expense
(10,242)
(10,241)
(1)
Reorganization items, net
(49)
(43)
(6)
Other, net
16,750
13,023
3,727
Total other income, net
6,533
2,756
3,777
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,246
(1,116)
13,362
Income tax expense
(8,231)
(3,260)
(4,971)
Net income (loss)
4,015
(4,376)
8,391
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(28)
63
(91)
Net income (loss) attributable to Bristow Group Inc.
$ 3,987
$ (4,313)
$ 8,300
Basic income (loss) per common stock
$ 0.14
$ (0.15)
Diluted income (loss) per common stock
$ 0.14
$ (0.15)
Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic
28,269
28,222
Weighted average common stock outstanding, diluted
28,912
28,222
EBITDA
$ 39,024
$ 26,044
$ 12,980
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 49,010
$ 35,882
$ 13,128
Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions
$ 51,111
$ 35,923
$ 15,188
BRISTOW GROUP INC
OPERATING REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Oil and gas services:
Europe
$ 90,053
$ 89,234
Americas
84,665
86,249
Africa
20,362
13,837
Total oil and gas services
$ 195,080
$ 189,320
Government services
70,107
66,239
Fixed wing services
25,942
16,806
Other services
3,019
3,217
$ 294,148
$ 275,582
FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Oil and gas services:
Europe
10,851
10,677
Americas
10,292
10,244
Africa
2,688
1,769
Total oil and gas services
23,831
22,690
Government services
4,536
3,542
Fixed wing services
3,330
2,859
31,697
29,091
BRISTOW GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 258,433
$ 266,014
Accounts receivable
212,089
203,771
Inventories
81,362
81,674
Assets held for sale
54
59
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,848
28,367
Total current assets
582,786
579,885
Property and equipment
900,756
942,608
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
17,000
17,585
Right-of-use assets
215,480
193,505
Other assets
126,350
90,696
Total assets
$ 1,842,372
$ 1,824,279
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 87,249
$ 63,497
Accrued liabilities
238,811
211,499
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
11,768
12,759
Total current liabilities
337,828
287,755
Long-term debt, less current maturities
502,603
512,909
Deferred taxes
41,739
39,811
Long-term operating lease liabilities
149,010
125,441
Deferred credits and other liabilities
17,805
22,995
Total liabilities
1,048,985
988,911
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
306
303
Additional paid-in capital
702,496
699,401
Retained earnings
215,207
211,220
Treasury stock, at cost
(56,361)
(51,659)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(67,862)
(23,450)
Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' equity
793,786
835,815
Noncontrolling interests
(399)
(447)
Total stockholders' equity
793,387
835,368
Total liabilities stockholders' equity
$ 1,842,372
$ 1,824,279
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. Each of these measures, as well as Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Capex, each as detailed below, have limitations, and are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") (including the notes), included in the Company's filings with the SEC and posted on the Company's website. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Management believes that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because it provides information with respect to the Company's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and the financial performance of the Company's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under GAAP. Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited).
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Net income (loss)
4,015
(4,376)
Depreciation and amortization
16,536
16,919
Interest expense
10,242
10,241
Income tax expense
8,231
3,260
EBITDA
$ 39,024
$ 26,044
Special items (1)
9,986
9,838
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 49,010
$ 35,882
Loss on disposal of assets
2,101
41
Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions
$ 51,111
$ 35,923
(1) Special items include the following:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Restructuring costs
$ —
$ 2,113
Loss on impairment
5,187
—
PBH amortization
3,291
3,062
Merger and integration costs
368
824
Reorganization items, net
49
43
Nonrecurring professional services fees
1,091
3,796
$ 9,986
$ 9,838
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude certain nonrecurring professional services fees, other costs paid in relation to the merger between Era Group Inc. ("Era") and Bristow Group Inc. (prior to such merger, "Old Bristow") which was completed in June 2020 (the "Merger") and reorganization items. Management believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are meaningful to investors because they provide information with respect to the Company's ability to generate cash from the business. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. Since neither Free Cash Flow nor Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a recognized term under GAAP, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net cash provided by operating activities. Investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow. As such, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited).
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,750
5,577
Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
7,558
—
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(9,046)
(7,842)
Free Cash Flow
$ 21,262
$ (2,265)
Plus: Restructuring costs
1,479
—
Plus: Merger and integration costs
277
851
Plus: Reorganization items, net
42
29
Plus: Nonrecurring professional services fees
2,966
819
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$ 26,026
$ (566)
Net purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex")
1,488
7,842
Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex
$ 27,514
$ 7,276
BRISTOW GROUP INC
FLEET COUNT
(unaudited)
Number of Aircraft
Type
Owned
Aircraft
Leased
Aircraft
Aircraft
Held For
Consolidated
Max
Capacity
Average
Heavy Helicopters:
S-92
39
27
—
66
19
13
H225
—
—
1
1
19
14
AW189
17
1
—
18
16
6
56
28
1
85
Medium Helicopters:
AW139
51
4
—
55
12
11
S-76 D/C++/C+
22
—
—
22
12
12
73
4
—
77
Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:
AW109
4
—
—
4
7
15
EC135
10
—
—
10
6
13
14
—
—
14
Light—Single Engine Helicopters:
AS350
17
—
—
17
4
25
AW119
13
—
—
13
7
16
30
—
—
30
Total Helicopters
173
32
1
206
13
Fixed wing
6
8
—
14
UAV
—
2
—
2
Total Fleet
179
42
1
222
______________________
(1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.
The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of June 30, 2022 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the Current Quarter (unaudited).
Percentage
of Current
Quarter
Operating
Revenue
UAV
Fixed
Wing
Heavy
Medium
Light Twin
Light
Total
Europe
54 %
61
9
—
3
2
—
75
Americas
31 %
20
52
14
27
—
—
113
Asia Pacific
7 %
—
2
—
—
—
12
14
Africa
8 %
4
14
—
—
—
2
20
Total
100 %
85
77
14
30
2
14
222
