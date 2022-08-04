Atropos Health Announces $14M Series A, Taps Co-founder as CEO

Atropos expands its board and names co-founder Brigham Hyde as chief executive.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , the leader in providing physicians with research-grade real-world evidence at the point of care, has announced the completion of a $14M Series A funding round. The company will use the funds to expand its commercial team, further build on recent market traction, and continue to develop its oncology product. Breyer Capital , a global venture capital investor, led the round with participation from Emerson Collective , a multi-stage venture team focused on accelerating companies positively impacting the world. Other participating investors include Boston Millennia Partners.

The Series A funding also provides Atropos the opportunity to appoint key investor representatives to its board of directors. Emerson Collective's Matt Bettonville and Breyer Capital will have seats on the Atropos Health board of directors.

"Atropos Health's solutions represent the type of frameshift, driven by technology, that has the potential to improve patient care significantly. As we've long been promised, now treatment decisions can be personalized and backed by real-world evidence," said Jim Breyer, CEO of Breyer Capital. "Brigham Hyde's track record as an executive of innovation and execution of rapid growth in the health technology sector gives us great faith in the future of Atropos Health," he added.

Existing President, Neil Sanghavi, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Saurabh Gombar, will remain in their current roles. Co-founder Nigam Shah, MD/PhD, recently appointed Chief Data Scientist at Stanford University, will remain on the board.

Brigham Hyde Moving from Board Chairman to CEO Role

Atropos Health co-founder Brigham Hyde, PhD, who helped oversee the funding deal, has been named the company's CEO. Hyde has a significant track record of building businesses in the health tech and real-world data (RWD) space and most recently served as President of Data & Analytics at Eversana. Prior to that role, Mr. Hyde served as a healthcare partner at the AI venture fund Symphony AI, where he led the investment in, co-founded, and operated Concert AI, an oncology RWD company – most recently valued at $1.9B.

"I am excited about the enormous potential Atropos has to advance how evidence-based medicine is practiced across the globe," said Hyde. "I am honored to get the chance to lead the business day-to-day and bring personalized real-world evidence to patients and caregivers everywhere."

Hyde held previous roles as Chief Data Officer at Decision Resources Group, which was acquired by Clarivate for $900M in 2020. He has also served on the Global Data Science Advisory Board for Janssen, as a research faculty at MIT Media Lab, and served as adjunct faculty at Tufts Medical School.

About Atropos Health: Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using millions of anonymized patient records, Atropos helps providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging insights from free-text notes and other non-standard data entries that often go overlooked, Atropos empowers more robust research and effective care delivery. To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com, connect through LinkedIn, or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth.

