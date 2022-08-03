Philippe Richards Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed in Arkansas

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Tabletops Unlimited, on behalf of India Smith, a resident of Wynne, Arkansas, alleging that a defective Philippe Richards pressure cooker caused severe burns to Ms. Smith.

The pressure cooker explosion occurred when the lid exploded off the pressure cooker "suddenly and unexpectedly," splashing Ms. Smith with its scalding hot contents. Ms. Smith suffered her burn injuries during the "normal, directed use" of her Philippe Richards pressure cooker, and despite the manufacturer's assurances of so-called "triple safety features," according to the Complaint. The explosion left Ms. Smith with "serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages," the Complaint alleges.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

