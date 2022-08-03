MASSACHUSETTS BECOMES THE 18TH STATE TO SIGN THE CROWN ACT OFFICIALLY MAKING HAIR DISCRIMINATION ILLEGAL

#PassTheCrown

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CROWN Coalition, a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty and Color Of Change, along with 100+ supporting members of the CROWN Coalition are excited to announce Massachusetts as the latest state to ban school officials and employers from discriminating against individuals based on their natural hair and protective hairstyles. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Governor Charlie Baker (R) signed The CROWN Act into law, prohibiting hair discrimination in schools and workplaces. Representative Steven Ultrino (D-Boston) first introduced the bill which was co-sponsored by Representative Chynah Tyler (D-Boston), Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield), and Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Middlesex).

The Massachusetts legislation known as the CROWN Act states that no school district, school committee, public school or nonsectarian school shall adopt or implement a policy or code that impairs or prohibits natural hairstyles. The law bans workplace discrimination based on the use of natural or protective hairstyles, which includes natural hair texture, as well as styles including twists, locs, braids, and bantu knots. The department of elementary and secondary education shall provide written guidance for the administration about this new law.

"We are so excited to see Massachusetts enact the CROWN Act," stated Esi Eggleston Bracey, President Unilever USA, CEO North America Personal Care. "Dove is proud to be a leader of the CROWN Act movement and on behalf of the CROWN Coalition, we thank and applaud Representative Ultrino for his championship of The CROWN Act in Massachusetts and Governor Baker for signing this critical legislation into law. Now Massachusetts residents are free and protected against any harmful policies that prevent educational or employment opportunities based on a natural or protective hairstyles. This brings us to 18 states that have enacted The CROWN Act or legislation inspired by the CROWN Act and we continue to advocate for the passing of federal legislation in the U.S (United States)."

On March 18, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act, which protects against prejudice based on hair texture and protective styles, including locs, cornrows, twists, braids, and Bantu knots. The bill now heads to the Senate, where Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey sponsored the chamber's version of the bill. These natural hair styles would be protected under Titles VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, and other Federal civil rights laws. As a proud co-founder and champion of the CROWN Coalition, Dove is committed to progressing The CROWN Act until hair discrimination is abolished in all 50 states and at the federal level.

To support the movement, we encourage everyone to help us #PASSTHECROWN to end hair discrimination in the U.S. by signing the petition and emailing your Senator at www.dove.com/crown.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition is the official national creator of the CROWN Act movement; an alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty and Color Of Change, along with 100+ CROWN Act supporting organizations. The CROWN Act movement is led by a team of Black women: Esi Eggleston Bracey (CEO of Unilever North America Personal Care), JOY Collective Agency leaders Kelli Richardson Lawson and Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (CEO and President), and Adjoa B. Asamoah (ABA Consulting CEO and chief legislative strategist), working with a consortium of Black leaders within the community who are committed to advancing legislation to end natural hair discrimination once and for all.

The CROWN Act and laws inspired by the CROWN Act have been enacted in 18 states : California (2019), New York (2019), New Jersey (2019), Virginia (2020), Colorado (2020), Washington (2020), Maryland (2020), Connecticut (2021), Delaware (2021), New Mexico* (2021), Nebraska* (2021), Nevada (2021), Oregon* (2021), Illinois* (2021), Maine (2022), Tennessee* (2022), Louisiana* (2022), and Massachusetts (2022). *Legislation inspired by the CROWN ACT

Dove has also expanded its work to incorporate diversity in swimming, ensuring an end to hair discrimination in the workplace, schools, and pools. The CROWN Coalition members believe diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success across all industries, sectors, and society at large. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members and Dove research studies that quantify the issue of hair discrimination, visit www.thecrownact.com

Dove.com/CROWN

