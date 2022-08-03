Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Stanton Carpet Corp.'s Acquisition of Floors 2000, Inc.

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Carpet Corp. ("Stanton"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Floors 2000, Inc. ("Floors 2000"). Located in Pensacola, FL, Floors 2000 is a designer and supplier of luxury vinyl plank and tile. Floors 2000 has a distribution facility in Pensacola, FL. For more information, please visit www.floors2000.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Stanton: Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, Stanton is a leading designer and supplier of premium branded carpet, rugs and luxury vinyl plank. For more information, please visit www.stantoncarpet.com.

About Floors 2000, Inc. ("Floors 2000"): Located in Pensacola, FL, Floors 2000 is a designer and supplier of luxury vinyl plank and tile.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunes-point-capital-lp-announces-stanton-carpet-corps-acquisition-of-floors-2000-inc-301598965.html

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.