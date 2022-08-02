Wunderkind Helps Pamela Love Achieve 17X Return on Ad Spending for Black Friday/Cyber Monday Campaign

Performance Marketing Engine Leader Exceeds Jewelry Brand's Goals with Advanced Text, Email Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind , a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, today revealed the success it has helped achieve for valued partner and eponymous jewelry brand, Pamela Love ("the Brand"). With Wunderkind's support, Pamela Love reached a 17X Return on Ad Spending (ROAS), with personalized text and email messages directly driving 17.6% of total revenue during their 2021-2022 holiday campaign. The impressive results come as the brand and other eCommerce retailers kick-off efforts ahead of the highly competitive 2022-2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday season.

Founded in Brooklyn in 2007, Pamela Love aspired to nurture a deep relationship with customers and empower them with unique pieces of jewelry inspired by travel, astrology and folklore. However, the brand's tech stack and email service provider was preventing it from effectively engaging and retaining customers at scale. With the rising costs of advertising, Pamela Love also needed to ensure they could identify website visitors from paid channels and retarget them via email and text when needed.

The brand set ambitious goals for its upcoming Black Friday/Cyber Monday campaigns, with the focus of growing the efficiency of its text and email channels and determining where to invest their advertising dollars going forward. With the help of Wunderkind, Pamela Love was able to update all creatives ahead of the holiday season and make storytelling at scale a reality, resulting in its significant online growth.

"As multi-channel shopping reshapes commerce, brands must embrace that every touchpoint of the customer's shopping experience can drive revenue. It's a matter of brands finding the right partner with the right avenues to deliver the right message at the right time," said Richard Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Wunderkind. "By reaching customers with the right messaging, Pamela Love was able to use real-time engagement and online presence to retain customers and drive tremendous growth in a very competitive but noteworthy retail season."

"Wunderkind was able to scale our brand across our emails and text messages," said Alev Kennedy, Director of eCommerce Marketing at Pamela Love. "The personalized approach certainly made a difference, and this was crucial during the holiday shopping season because it gave us room to focus on other important priorities!"

Wunderkind's platform facilitates over $2.8 billion in directly attributable revenue for top brands such as Uniqlo, Hugo Boss and HelloFresh. With the performance marketing engine, Pamela Love too saw 17X return ROAS and Wunderkind became the #1 channel to drive conversions for the brand's BFCM campaigns.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top brands. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who site visitors are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $2.8 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Hugo Boss and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. Wunderkind is laser-focused on driving ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more by visiting the Wunderkind site .

About Pamela Love

Pamela Love founded her eponymous jewelry line out of her Brooklyn home in 2007. Her earliest designs stemmed from a lifelong fascination with astrology, tarot and folklore. Fluent in the visual language of symbols, Pamela explores jewelry from a point of storytelling. As Pamela Love has grown, they have stayed mindful of their impact on the earth, using recycled metals and ethically-sourced, conflict-free stones. That mindfulness extends beyond the materials they use. The brand has launched several notable initiatives including fair trade production with artisans in Afghanistan via Turquoise Mountain and the fundraising trio of Divine Feminine collaborations. Jewelry should not only empower the wearer, but those who make it.

Wunderkind Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Wunderkind@kcsa.com

