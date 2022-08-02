Clario Strengthens Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the Workplace by Joining "CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion"

Chris Fikry, M.D., Clario CEO, signs pledge to drive measurable action through collaboration with other business leaders on DEI strategies

Dr. Fikry joins 2,300 other CEOs in charge to cultivate workplaces where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected

Clario pledges to progress four key actions identified by the coalition

Commitment marks latest step in Clario's growing DEI program

PHILADELPHIA, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced that it has joined CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. Christopher Fikry, M.D., Clario Chief Executive Officer (CEO), signed the CEO Action pledge, committing to progress four key actions by collaborating with other business leaders to drive measurable action and meaningful change to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. This commitment is the latest step in Clario's expanding suite of DEI and sustainability initiatives, which formally launched in 2020.

Dr. Fikry joins more than 2,300 CEOs who have signed the pledge. The coalition provides a platform for the exchange of ideas for cultivating workplaces where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected.

"Clario is focused on real action when it comes to diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability. Our technologies can help our customers increase diversity in clinical trials by enabling access to a broader array of patients. At the same time, we are committed to supporting DEI strategies for our own staff to ensure Clario is a great place to work and a destination employer," said Dr. Fikry. "Achieving DEI is not something that can or should be done alone. It's only through collective efforts that we can make sweeping societal changes, which is why we have joined CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion."

Components of Clario's growing DEI and sustainability strategy include:

Appointment of the company's first Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer, Dr. Otis Johnson and formation of Clario Diversity Council

Creation and support of four Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

The four key actions identified by the coalition are:

Cultivate environments that support open dialogue on complex — and often difficult — conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion.

Implement and expand unconscious bias education and training.

Share best-known diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives — as well as those that have been unsuccessful.

Engage boards of directors when developing and evaluating diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.

To learn more about Clario's commitment to DEI, please visit the Corporate and Social Responsibility section of the Clario website.

About Clario



Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 15 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over 5 million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

