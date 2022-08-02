AMERICAN AIRLINES PUSHING CANCER RESEARCH TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Airline launches campaign with Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) and SU2C Ambassador Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore joins American and SU2C to launch this year's fundraising campaign with video alongside airline team members.

Customers earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for donations to SU2C during two-month campaign.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines, in collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer and songwriter Mandy Moore, is launching its annual campaign to raise funds for innovative and life-saving cancer research.

Now through Sept. 30, customers will receive 25 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every dollar they donate of $25 or more to Stand Up To Cancer.

Additionally, anyone who uses their American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard® credit card to contribute between $25 and $10,000, will receive 50 bonus AAdvantage miles per dollar until we reach $1 million in donations.

"The outpouring of support from our generous team members and customers has been remarkable in our six-year partnership with Stand Up To Cancer," said American Airlines Chief Communications Officer Ron DeFeo. "That's a testament to how passionate we are about Stand Up's mission to save lives by funding research that has led to groundbreaking scientific breakthroughs in the fight against cancer. It's a disease that has impacted so many of us and our loved ones."

Since first joining forces in 2016, American has raised more than $11 million to benefit SU2C through fundraising efforts. In 2019, American debuted a campaign that offered those who donate the chance to honor a loved one by including their name on an Airbus A321 aircraft wrapped in a special SU2C livery.

"This year alone, nearly 2 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer," said Rusty Robertson, Stand Up To Cancer Co-Founder. "Stand Up To Cancer is committed to funding innovative cancer research and dealing with health equity in cancer clinical trials to ensure treatments are accessible and beneficial to all patients. We are immensely grateful to American Airlines and their customers for their longstanding support and to Mandy Moore for her participation in this campaign. Together, we can and will end this terrible disease."

SU2C brings together the best and the brightest in the cancer community to help new therapies move from the laboratory to the patient quickly. By galvanizing the entertainment community, SU2C creates awareness and educates the public on cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment and raises funds to support these efforts.

"I have supported Stand Up To Cancer since its inception and it has been truly amazing to see scientists, patients, actors, musicians and athletes all come together for one common cause — the fight against cancer," said Mandy Moore. "To do this in partnership with them and American Airlines, a company so close to my heart, is truly a full circle moment. For many, cancer is a part of life's journey, and through this campaign, I hope we can raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer's groundbreaking cancer research programs, while inspiring cancer survivors, patients and those caring for a loved one facing the disease."

Learn more about the 2022 fundraising campaign and how to donate at StandUpToCancer.org/AmericanAirlines.

Watch the full video, here.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of July 2022, more than 3,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, PhD, SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Russell Chew serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

