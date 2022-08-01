Kisco Senior Living announces addition of The Kensington at Walnut Creek in Walnut Creek, California

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kisco Senior Living is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior lifestyle offerings with the addition of The Kensington at Walnut Creek to its portfolio, a senior living community located in Walnut Creek, CA, as of August 1, 2022. The Kensington will serve as Kisco's second community in Walnut Creek, along with sister community Byron Park. For over 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in owning, developing and managing five-star, full-service, senior living communities that provide exemplary service in safe, secure and friendly environments.

"We are pleased to add The Kensington to our portfolio as a senior living community," said Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. "At Kisco we strive to provide our residents with an environment that exudes best-in-class standards all while providing a welcoming atmosphere. The Kensington is known for its reputation for excellence, and we could not be more excited about how this addition will further enable Kisco to serve the Walnut Creek community."

Well known in the local community, The Kensington offers 184 spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans for assisted living and memory care residences, each complete with their own outdoor space providing residents a magnificent view of the redwood trees surrounding the property. The community's amenities and services, such as lushly landscaped courtyards, walking paths and a putting green, gives residents the ability to enjoy their lives and daily activities on their own terms. Residents are regularly seen on their way to a variety of robust programming that includes exercise classes, community outings, live entertainment and much more. The community's dining program, which uses only the freshest ingredients, rivals Walnut Creek's finest restaurants.

The Kensington affords residents all the comforts of home, as it is conveniently located in a residential neighborhood on the border of Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill. The community's ideal location allows residents easy access to a hub of culture, shopping and dining experiences. With a vast array of activities and proximity to the greater Walnut Creek community, The Kensington is the ideal place to make new friends, learn something new and pursue one's passions.

"At Kisco we believe in the importance of providing experiences that empower our residents to do what they love most," said Kohlberg. "Our aim is to give our residents a variety of opportunities to pursue their passions and purpose, all while surrounded by a vibrant environment. We are proud to introduce the Kisco philosophy and lifestyle to the associates, residents and families of The Kensington at Walnut Creek."

ABOUT THE KENSINGTON AT WALNUT CREEK

Situated on 6 acres in Walnut Creek, The Kensington at Walnut Creek has served Walnut Creek seniors for 34 years with a reputation for excellence and person-centered care. With 184 spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans for assisted living and memory care residences, the community enables a place for residents to age in place regardless of a change in healthcare needs. As a fully licensed assisted living community, The Kensington provides residents and their families with peace of mind, instilled by an atmosphere of loyalty and compassion. For more information, please call (925) 722-5030 or visit TheKensingtonatWalnutCreek.com.

ABOUT KISCO SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, based in Carlsbad, California, operates 22 full service senior living communities in six states offering independent living, assisted living and in some locations, memory care and skilled nursing. For more than 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in developing and managing full-service senior living communities with a portfolio featuring a wide spectrum of individualized services and lifestyle options. Our unique approach and philosophy, called Kisco Confidence, is centered on giving residents and associates peace of mind knowing that our communities deliver on safety and security, trust and transparency, health and wellbeing and a 5-star lifestyle experience. For more information, please call (760) 804-5900 or go to kiscoseniorliving.com.

