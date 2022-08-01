Evolent Health Named to Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2022

Company makes the ParityLIST for the third straight year.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, has been named to the Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List for 2022. The ParityLIST™ recognizes organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise—through recruiting, promotion and compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be included on the ParityLIST for the third year in a row," said Naprisha Taylor, Evolent Health vice president of the Office of the CEO and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "This past year Evolent hit a key milestone in our quest for gender parity, when we reached 50% of leadership positions held by women—up from 44% two years earlier. We have pursued this and other gender equity goals by cultivating a workplace where our female employees have the opportunity and support to advance their careers, achieve an appropriate work-life balance and bring their whole selves to work."

The 2022 ParityLIST honorees had a number of policies and practices in common, such as: flexible working hours (98%); paid sick leave for both full-time (100%) and part-time (79%) employees; equal family leave for both men and women (84%); and a culture of encouraging men to take their full family leave (95%).

In addition, 91% require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on every candidate slate for executive positions reporting to the CEO, and virtually every company has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment while regularly communicating its gender-equality values to employees.

"The parity problem is complex–but it's not insurmountable," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. "The extraordinary performance of this year's honorees proves that a genuine commitment and focus, coupled with the right tools, measures and practices, will absolutely move the needle toward fairness."

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

For more details, visit: parity.org/best-companies.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

