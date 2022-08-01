ABLE National Resource Center Launches 2022 #ABLEtoSave Campaign

Grassroots initiative aims to educate and encourage people with disabilities to open ABLE accounts to support financial resilience

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) launched its sixth consecutive #ABLEtoSave 2022 campaign today. #ABLEtoSave takes place in August and is a month-long grassroots education and informational campaign about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. The goal of #ABLEtoSave is to increase public awareness on the benefits of tax-advantaged ABLE savings and investment accounts to increase the financial well-being of people with disabilities.

ABLE accounts offer eligible individuals a path to "Achieve a Better Life Experience (ABLE)" through the ABLE Act legislation of 2014. According to the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), at the end of March 2022, nearly 120,000 ABLE accounts have been opened with more than $1.1 billion invested; the average savings in an ABLE account is nearly $10,000. Additionally, an ABLE account does not jeopardize need-based benefits such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and many others.

"#ABLEtoSave Month is an opportunity for millions of eligible people with disabilities to learn how ABLE accounts can improve financial well-being and quality of life," said Miranda Kennedy, Director, ABLE National Resource Center. "This year's campaign includes panels featuring ABLE account owners and their family members, along with state ABLE plan administrators, representatives from the IRS and SSA. This campaign also focuses on the ways ABLE accounts can help address the needs of all individuals with a disability, including Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community members. The audience will hear how having an ABLE account can help diverse members of the disability community meet short- and long-term savings goals."

Visit the ABLE National Resource Center website for a list of #ABLEtoSave activities and resources including videos and new Decision Guides. The campaign will have widespread participation from ABLE programs, major national disability groups, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

The #ABLEtoSave awareness campaign is made possible through the generous support of Prudential and Wells Fargo.

About ABLE National Resource Center

ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) is the leading, comprehensive source of objective, independent information about federal and state-related ABLE programs and activities, including guidance on tax-advantaged ABLE savings accounts. Founded and managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), ABLE NRC's goal is to provide consistent, reliable information concerning the benefits of an ABLE account. In addition, ABLE NRC aims to educate individuals with disabilities and their families, state government and legislatures, financial service companies and financial planners and attorneys – who focus on trust and estate planning – about ABLE's potential positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities. Visit www.ablenrc.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook: @theABLENRC or on Twitter: @theABLENRC.

