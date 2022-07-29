TeleVet Chief Veterinary Officer Jennifer Quammen Named AVMA Vice President

The role provides new opportunities for Dr. Quammen to advocate for veterinarians and encourage industry-wide progress

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) today announced the election of Jennifer Quammen, DVM, MPH, as the organization's Vice President. The two-year volunteer position will focus on solidifying AVMA's relationship with higher education faculty and staff responsible for educating veterinary students.

Dr. Quammen also serves as Chief Veterinary Officer at TeleVet, where she helps ensure the company's offerings meet the needs of veterinarians. Both roles provide opportunities to advocate for veterinarians and encourage industry-wide progress.

"A few themes drive every facet of what I do: How do we move this profession forward? How do we encourage wellness? How do we deliver better veterinary care? How do we help more patients?" Dr. Quammen said. "That's true in my position at TeleVet, my volunteer work with AVMA, and everything else I do."

In addition to her work with TeleVet and AVMA, Dr. Quammen continues to practice as a relief veterinarian and is a co-founder of a veterinary coaching organization. Her experience in these roles has empowered her to provide valuable industry insights as TeleVet develops software solutions aimed at simplifying client communication and workflow management in veterinary clinics.

"Dr. Quammen's expertise has been invaluable in helping us develop solutions that reduce complexity, save time on routine tasks, and improve communications for vet clinics and pet parents," said Zeynep Young, CEO of TeleVet.

Flow — TeleVet's flagship solution — streamlines appointment scheduling, pre- and post-appointment instructions, patient check-in, digital form collection, billing, and more, so veterinary teams can focus on improving patient outcomes and growing revenue.

TeleVet is a leading provider of technology solutions that increase team productivity, reduce staff burnout, improve the client experience, and ultimately allow veterinary teams to focus on what they are most passionate about – providing great care. Flow, the company's flagship product, automates routine tasks and simplifies communications, scheduling, and payments. TeleVet, founded in 2017, currently automates over one million tasks per year for thousands of veterinary teams nationwide.

