UScellular Launches New Lower-Cost Prepaid Plans

Company introduces new data plans and lowers price on unlimited data offerings

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular is providing even more value-driven prepaid plan options to customers. The new plans offer a wider variety of price points, data allotments and hotspot access giving customers more flexibility to choose a plan that fits their service needs and budget. UScellular prepaid plans give access to the same smartphones, nationwide network and customer service without a contract, activation fee, overage charges or credit checks. Additionally, all prepaid plans include a 3-day grace period, keeping customers connected even after their payment is due. The new prepaid plan offerings include:

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular) (PRNewswire)

Prepaid plans are a great option especially now, when people are trying to make their dollar stretch farther

$25 entry level unlimited talk and text plan with 2GB of data that can be used as hotspot access.

$30 unlimited talk and text plan with 5GB of data that can be used as hotspot access. This is a great option for households eligible for the $30 discount. unlimited talk and text plan with 5GB of data that can be used as hotspot access. This is a great option for households eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program , as this plan can be free with thediscount.

$40 unlimited talk and text plan with 15 GB of data that can now be used as hotspot access.

Unlimited plans now starting at $50 per month, $5 less than the previous plans.

"Prepaid plans are a great option especially now, when people are trying to make their dollar stretch farther," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "With more plan options, hotspot access, and reduced unlimited data costs these new plans will be ideal for customers looking for a contract-free plan."

In addition to the new lower-cost prepaid plans, UScellular has also price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023.

For more information about UScellular's prepaid offerings, please go to uscellular.com/prepaid.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

For more information, contact:

Bridget.Frodyma@uscellular.com

331-385-2215

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UScellular