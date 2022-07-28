Intellum Unveils Community, The Third Experience In The Platform's Complete Social Learning Suite

– New Social Component Empowers Learners To Ask and Answer Questions In Dedicated Learning Community –

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum , the leader in EdTech for Business, today announced Community, the third component in the Intellum social learning suite and the first in-platform community experience built specifically for corporate education initiatives.

Intellum offers all of the features and functionality associated with an LMS and an LXP and is the only education solution to include content authoring, live event management, and social learning in a single platform. The introduction of Community rounds out Intellum's social learning suite, which also includes group activity streams and both one-to-one and group chat to help organizations engage and educate users through social learning.

Social learning research shows that employees learn largely through observing and imitating the behavior modeled by experienced and successful co-workers and peers. Intellum's new Community offering provides learners with a dedicated space to search for answers, identify experts, and demonstrate their own expertise by asking and responding to questions and voting on the answers associated with concepts and topics of interest.

This empowers learners to do two distinct things: quickly and easily find "just-in-time" answers to pressing questions and author "user-generated content" that is meaningful and increases the learner's visibility among her/his peers.

Because Community lives within the Intellum Platform as part of the broader social experience, administrators can easily embed communities directly into learning initiatives, encouraging users to present questions to a specific group of peers while consuming the curriculum. This presents a compelling reason for learners to stay engaged and to come back to the learning environment more frequently.

"We have been helping clients drive significant learner engagement for years by allowing users to comment on learning content and support each other through cohort-focused activity streams and group chat experiences. But over time we recognized that something was missing," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. "Social experiences can be fleeting. Clients need to capture their learners' questions and answers in a way that provides long-term value to the education initiative, so we decided to build our own Q&A community into the platform. By integrating formalized curriculum, informal learning, live events and social learning, we make the whole much more valuable than the pieces."

Intellum has a rich history of facilitating social learning. In 2009, the company created Tribe Social (now known as Intellum Social), the first social collaboration tool purpose-built for education. Intellum Social has evolved to include three core social learning components:

Groups are modern vertical activity streams that encourage learners to share links, videos, images, files, and polls to kickstart conversation, collaboration, and engagement with educational content.

Chat allows users to engage in 1:1 or group chats and can be embedded into any experience on the platform, including live events like instructor-led training and Webinars to drive real-time user engagement.

Community gives learners a dedicated space to search for answers, identify experts, and demonstrate their own expertise by asking and responding to questions and voting on the answers associated with concepts and topics they are interested in.

When utilized together, the three components in the Intellum Social suite provide organizations with everything needed to introduce, improve and capitalize on the science of social learning.

Community is available now, and included within the Intellum Social module. For more information, visit: www.intellum.com/platform/extensions

About Intellum

Intellum provides the #1 customer, partner, and employee education platform that large brands and fast-moving companies rely on to engage audiences and improve product knowledge, utilization, retention, and revenue. Intellum's scientific, data-driven approach is based on 20+ years of industry experience and the Intellum Platform includes all of the tools an organization needs to create, deploy, manage, track, and continuously improve highly personalized, engaging educational experiences. To learn more, visit Intellum.com.

