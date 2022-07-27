PROPELLER.LA LAUNCHES CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN & ETHICAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY VIA WEFUNDER

LIZZO, JUSTIN BIEBER, OUTSIDE LANDS, RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE, PLANNED PARENTHOOD & MORE TEAM WITH PROPELLER ON SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGNS THROUGHOUT 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller , the game-changing digital platform that brings social activism, charitable efforts and impactful marketing campaigns together in an unprecedented and profitable way, is on track to have a wildly successful 2022. The company, which is set to double its revenue for the third consecutive year, recently launched campaigns in collaboration with high-profile artists including Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, The National, Bon Iver, Lil Dicky, Kevin Gates, Aly & AJ, Jack Johnson and more; festivals and venues include Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Red Rocks Amphitheatre; and both non- and for-profit organizations including NRDC, HRC, Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project and Intrepid Travel.

Propeller celebrated its one-millionth registered user in 2022, and – since May 1 – has added 170,000 new users to the platform, raised $625,000 for nonprofits and generated over 1 million actions. Lizzo's third annual Juneteenth Giveback raised nearly $125,000 from more than 38,000 participants, while Justin Bieber's Justice campaign generated more than $165,000 for Generosity Foundation and nearly 224,000 actions through Propeller. This is Propeller's most successful year yet, and it's only halfway through.

Current and upcoming Propeller campaigns include Bieber's Justice World Tour, where fans can take action online and in-person at his shows with organizations that are working towards building awareness and support around Criminal Justice Reform, Climate Action, Mental Health and more; their partnership with the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where Propeller will give concertgoers the chance to upgrade their seats and win tickets for future Red Rocks Shows in exchange for engaging and taking action with organizations including NRDC, Planned Parenthood, HRC, The Trevor Project, HeadCount, Conscious Alliance and Healthier Colorado; and Lil Dicky's "Greatest Places On Earth" campaign, where supporting climate action will be rewarded with trips to some of the most stunning locations on the planet, including a trip to Egypt, where one winner and a friend will have the opportunity to see the pyramids on camelback and cruise the Nile on a felucca sail boat.

Propeller is a public benefit corporation and start-up creating social impact initiatives that not only make a positive impact, but also offer artists and partners a new avenue of positively engaging with audiences while ethically acquiring first-party data for their partners. It is now offering anyone the opportunity to support its continued growth for the first time. With a minimum investment of $250 via fellow public benefit corporation Wefunder – the country's first and largest crowdfunding platform — everyone from traditional investors to someone making their first impact investment can feel good about where they are aligning their funds. Some early Propeller investors include Lead Investor Ben Relles, who spent 10 years working with creators at YouTube and is responsible for 2020's Good to Vote campaign, Alex Carloss, Evan Sharp (Co-Founder, Pinterest), and Scott Dudelson (Co-Founder, Prodege).

WATCH PROPELLER'S WEFUNDER CAMPAIGN OVERVIEW

>>embed https://youtu.be/Fm2XCLfrOe0 <<

With humanitarian efforts at its core, Propeller requires minimal effort and zero financial asks from artists and fans alike. The start-up creates campaigns that encourage repeat charitable and social efforts, where the more actions users take and the bigger the impact they make, the more they can earn rewards. Recent campaigns featured rewards such as securing Justin Bieber tickets or winning a six-day trip to the Galapagos.

As a public benefit corporation, Propeller has the same marketing advantages as a for-profit company, while operating with the financial transparency of a nonprofit, allowing its success to be based on creating impact at scale. In accordance with recently passed equity crowdfunding regulations, making an investment in Propeller starts at $250 and can go to $1,000,000, accelerating the company's growth and creating the opportunity for financial return while supporting social good.

About PROPELLER

Website | Instagram | Twitter

Propeller is a digital marketing platform that creates social impact initiatives while offering a new avenue to acquiring first party data for their partners. Focused on building a sustainable impact economy, Propeller collaborates with high profile artists, large-scale events and both non- and for-profit organizations to build movements for change through meaningful campaigns. As a public benefit corporation, Propeller operates with financial transparency, allowing its success to be based on the collective good created.

For the first time ever, this privately held startup is offering a diverse pool of investors the opportunity to support their vision via fellow public benefit corporation Wefunder , helping to accelerate the company's growth and creating the opportunity for financial return while supporting social good.

About WEFUNDER

Wefunder helps founders raise a Community Round from their most passionate customers and fans alongside venture capital. Headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team across the country, Wefunder has fundamentally changed the regulation crowdfunding space from the regulations to making it accessible to all at scale. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corp, not only for its mission to fix capitalism by democratizing access to capital, but because it's the way companies should be run.

