Kinder Bueno® is Giving Away Free Gas and Chocolate Bars to Help You Save at the Pump During Peak Summer Road Trip Season

Consumers who pull up to the pump at participating gas stations will receive a gift card for up to $50 worth of free gas, Kinder Bueno bars, and travel swag

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno®, the crispy, creamy chocolate bar with a taste experience that defies expectation, is celebrating the busy summer road trip season with "Summer Gets Bueno" a new program that will help summer travelers fill up their gas tanks and enjoy Kinder Bueno chocolate bars for free at participating gas stations. Beginning on July 29, Kinder Bueno is giving the consumers who pull up to the pump at participating gas stations in Westchester County, New York and on Long Island, New York the chance to receive a gift card with up to $50 worth of free gas while supplies last. A Kinder Bueno gas station attendant will also surprise drivers with a white glove service gas pumping experience, free Kinder Bueno chocolate bars and top fans also have the chance to receive additional road trip and travel swag.

"Nothing says summer like a road trip with friends and family, however, these days that can come with a hefty price tag," said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking. "That is why we launched "Summer Gets Bueno" as part of our ongoing "Life Gets Bueno" campaign, to help people get where they need to go and to savor their summer road trips by taking a crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno along for the ride. With one chocolatey bite of Kinder Bueno, the journey is sure to be extraordinary."

The Kinder Bueno "Summer Gets Bueno" event will be open for fans to enjoy on Friday, July 29 at the Shell at 1000 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, New York 10583 and on Saturday, July 30 at the Ocean Gas & Mini Mart at 980 Montauk Highway in Shirley, New York 11967 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM ET or while supplies last.

In addition to experiencing the "Summer Gets Bueno" event in person, Kinder Bueno is also hosting a "Summer Gets Bueno Sweepstakes" through 8/11/22. Starting today, chocolate lovers from across the nation can enter for a chance to win one of hundreds of summer prizes like a Kinder Bueno gas gift card, a Kinder Bueno tumbler, a cooler and more from 12 a.m. ET on 4/22/22 through 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/11/22. Consumers must be 18 years or older to participate in the Summer Gets Bueno Sweepstakes. For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit www.summergetsbueno.com.

Kinder Bueno comes in individually wrapped, shareable packaging that is perfect for sharing and creating special moments on the road all summer long. Share your summer fun with Kinder Bueno by using #SummerGetsBueno and tagging @KinderBuenoUS.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno is a crispy creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. Since launching in the US, Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.Kinder.com. You can also check out Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

