Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

TDOC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Teladoc Health, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TDOC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=30183&from=4

Teladoc Health, Inc. NEWS - TDOC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Teladoc you have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Teladoc securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TDOC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=30183&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tdoc-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-5-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-teladoc-health-inc-shareholders-301592965.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.