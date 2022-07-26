SCHUYLER BAILAR, EDUCATOR, AUTHOR, ADVOCATE AND THE FIRST TRANS NCAA D1 MEN'S ATHLETE, LAUNCHES LANECHANGER: DEI AND GENDER LITERACY FOR THE MASSES

LANECHANGER Brings Schuyler Bailar's Dynamic Advocacy and Educational Resources to Any School, Team, or Company through 40+ bite-sized and compelling video Modules on DEI and Gender Literacy

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuyler Bailar , the first trans NCAA D1 men's athlete and internationally acclaimed educator, author, and advocate, today announced the launch of L ANEC HANGER™ , a groundbreaking DEI and gender literacy learning series for businesses, teams, and schools. With the trans community under attack more than ever, the need for education about gender and transgender topics could not be more critical. In a series of over 40 online video modules, Schuyler uses personal stories, detailed references and his own raw humanity to invite the viewer into the conversation to learn with him, dispel myths and fight ignorance.

"After over 400 in-person events, the experience of sharing my humanity with people has proven transformative," commented founder Schuyler Bailar. "Even those who were resistant to trans people learned and opened up, allowing themselves to see me in their own humanity. This shared humanity breaks down prejudice, phobias, and biases and has the power to create lasting change. I can't possibly meet everyone in person, but with LANECHANGER™ we are making this experience available to anyone, everywhere."

Beginning today, LANECHANGER™ is available to any business, school and team to generate meaningful conversations about gender and inclusion in their community. It is available in two formats: 1) self-guided, with full access to all modules and quizzes in a user-chosen path and 2) Certificate-Of-Completion, where participants follow a curated path and must "pass" all included quizzes to validate their completion and comprehension.

LANECHANGER™ uses Schuyler's compelling storytelling to prompt engaging and informational conversations. Schuyler starts by introducing the viewer to at least one real trans person - himself, and his story. This is followed by over 40 individual topic modules ranging from 30 seconds to a few minutes and covering a range of topics starting with basic terminology and including respectful language, common misconceptions about trans people, trans athletes in sport, sexuality versus gender, the "gender binary," dating, coming out, family, transphobia, and much more. These very human topics showcase one of LANECHANGER's key principles: create connection before asking for action.

LANECHANGER™ also offers LC Events, an engaging and affordable one-time experience for group settings well-suited for school assemblies, company town halls, and more, alongside LC Live+ - an unlimited license for enterprises that includes unlimited users and certificates AND an annual in-person event with Schuyler.

"I believe education is the antidote to ignorance and hate, and this new learning series will provide just that. Most people cannot accurately define the word, 'transgender.' How are we supposed to have difficult conversations about tense topics regarding trans people if we don't even know what transness is?," commented Bailar.

One of LANECHANGER™'s earliest customers includes food pioneer General Mills – purchasing an enterprise license making LANECHANGER™ available to General Mills' 35,000 employees worldwide. Other early adopter companies that have already embraced LANECHANGER™'s approach to building inclusivity amongst their workplace include FOLX Health , August , and Within Health , showcasing the appetite and eagerness for both heritage companies and innovative startups alike to a more inclusive environment for their employees. CEO and co-founder of Within Health, Wendy Oliver-Pyatt commented, "Within is creating the most inclusive and innovative care model for the treatment of Eating Disorders. LaneChanger plays an important part in our ongoing commitment to treating EveryBody EveryWhere. Schuyler's disarming and engaging style makes his material easy to relate to and very effective."

With annual subscriptions for public schools starting at $300, Private schools starting at $500, Higher Ed / Local Non-profits starting at $700, and Companies /National Non-profits starting at just $1,100, LANECHANGER™ makes Schuyler's unique and powerful education style accessible to every school, business, and team. For more information and pricing, visit lanechanger.com and follow Schuyler on @pinkmantaray .

ABOUT SCHUYLER BAILAR:

Schuyler Bailar (he/him) is the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men's team. By 15, he was one of the nation's top-20 15-year-old breast-strokers. By 17, he set a national age-group record. In college, he swam for Harvard University, on Harvard's winningest team in 50 years. Schuyler's difficult choice – to transition while potentially giving up the prospect of being an NCAA Champion – was historic. His story has appeared everywhere from 60 Minutes to The Washington Post and The Olympic Channel. Schuyler's tireless advocacy has earned him numerous honors including LGBTQ Nation's Instagram Advocate for 2020 and as a Grand Marshall at 2022 NYC Pride. In 2021, Schuyler also released his first and critically acclaimed middle-grade novel, Obie Is Man Enough.

ABOUT LANECHANGER:

LANECHANGER™ is an online story-based video series to teach consumers what it means to be transgender from the first trans NCAA D1 men's athlete, Schuyler Bailar. Based in education and human connection, LANECHANGER™ seeks to educate the general public on gender literacy to have more informed and compassionate conversations around the Queer and Trans communities. With annual subscriptions for public schools starting at $300, LANECHANGER™ makes Schuyler's unique and powerful education style accessible and affordable to every school, business, and team. Find out more at www.LaneChanger.com or email us at Info@lanechanger.com

